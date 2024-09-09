Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's family living room at Royal Lodge we never see

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson might have divorced almost 30 years ago, but the Duke and Duchess of York continue to share a close bond and the former couple live together at Royal Lodge, a £30 million property in the heart of Windsor Great Park in Berkshire.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, both 64, have lived at the royal residence since 2004 when his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, granted the Duke to lease to the property the year prior, under the expectation that renovations would be undertaken to "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild" the home.

More recently, Andrew's brother, King Charles, is said to be applying pressure on him to vacate the property and instead move to nearby residency, Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

© Shutterstock Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the home of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah The Duchess of York

Royal Lodge, a 19th-century Grade-II listed building, sits on 90 acres of land and has more than 30 rooms, including seven bedrooms and a saloon. But we rarely get a glimpse inside the home.

One room we never get to see is their family living room.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's palatial living room at Royal Lodge

One photo from inside the private royal residency shows how palatial the lounge rooms are at Royal Lodge.

There are numerous sofas scattered around the room which are draped in green, pink and red paisley patterns. The room also boasts an enormous Persian-style rug in order to add soft furnishings and comfort underfoot.

The ceilings are sky-high and the walls leading up to the room have been kept traditional with arched panels, making way for hanging portraits and paintings.

On one wall sits a fireplace centred beautifully between the seating areas, meaning the family can cosy up in front of the fire from time to time. There are candelabras, ornate vases and other trinkets placed along the rim for extra style and home comforts.

Meanwhile, an enormous chandelier hangs from the ceiling which adds even more glamour and a touch of royalty.

Though it's likely that Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, who are parents to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have updated the interiors and décor, it's certainly likely that the traditional elements including its regal style have remained to ensure the home holds onto its authenticity.

Royal Lodge's history in the royal family

Windsor was one of Her Late Majesty's favourite residencies, second only to Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Also on the grounds is a chapel which is dear to the family. Services at the church have been held there in recent times, while Prince Andrew's grandparents King George VI and the Queen Mother regularly worshipped at the chapel while they lived at Royal Lodge during their time as the Duke and Duchess of York.

© Getty The rarely-seen chapel on the grounds of Royal Lodge

Most notably in modern times, the Duke's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi there in 2020 in a private ceremony due to social restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A highlight of the space is the late Queen Elizabeth II's life-sized playhouse that still stands on the estate.

© Alamy Princess Elizabeth at Y Bwthyn Bach or The Little House, situated in the garden of the Royal Lodge

In 1932, when the Queen was six years old, the people of Wales gifted her an incredible life-sized playhouse complete with running water, electricity, a fully functioning kitchen and bathroom, and a living room and bedroom.

"It's the most glamorous wendy house ever, but it's really beautiful and what you're seeing now is after a year's renovation process," explained Princess Beatrice previously in the documentary The Diamond Queen.

"It's been completely rethatched, new curtains, new wiring, a bit of a spruce up really! All the little china and glass was created especially for the house."