Amanda Holden issues apology to fans from privacy of £7m home
The Britain's Got Talent judge shared a clip on Instagram

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Amanda Holden, 54, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable video with her 2.5 million followers, and it was the moment her tiny dog Minnie had her very first dip in her large private pool at her Surrey mansion. 

Alongside the clip, Amanda felt obliged to issue an apology, as she asked fans to "excuse the garden" because they are "currently in the middle of a renovation". The short video panned across the pool as her beloved pooch took a dip, and it also showed that there was upturned soil next to the patio surrounding the five-star feature.

Amanda did not explain exactly what renovations were taking place, but she did tag @iconiclandscapesuk and over on their page, they have posted a mock-up of what the finished grounds will look like. The area around the pool will be getting a beach-club style metal archway as well as multiple palm trees. There are also plans for a seating area near the pool and two large pergolas at the other end of the garden – perhaps where an outdoor kitchen or barbecue will be. 

Amanda is a huge interior design fan, and she's curated much of her £7 million property herself. We've previously seen the star's grand dining room with a floral ceiling and massive chandelier. It's the perfect spot for entertaining and the house is also said to have its own bar, just like Amanda's former home.

Amanda Holden's extravagant dining room at home© Instagram
Amanda Holden's extravagant dining room at home

Amanda's secret apartment 

Despite spending the majority of her time in Surrey, did you know that the mother-of-two has a London pad too? In an interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, Amanda clarified her living arrangements. The star said: "We live in Surrey and have an apartment in London, so I try to have a date night without the girls in town at least once a week when I'm working."  

European property flipping 

As well as her UK properties, Amanda flexes her design muscles overseas when she teams up with Alan Carr for their hit renovation series. They are currently in Corfu for their latest project, and speaking about the new series, Amanda said: "I couldn’t be happier to announce that Alan and I are going to be doing a fourth series of Amanda and Alan. If I said our big fat Greek renovation, I’m sure that will give you a clue! We’re so excited to be spending another summer together, bashing down walls in one of our favourite places ever."

The pair have had great success in other locations, and Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job saw them completely transform a Moclín property, making a hefty €180,000 profit after the changes. 

