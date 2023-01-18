Pamela Anderson's living situation will surprise you amid memoir and Netflix documentary The 55-year-old's existence is incredibly different now

Pamela Anderson isn't in Malibu anymore! The former Baywatch star was once one of the biggest celebrities associated with Los Angeles and its beaches. But the star is living an alternative life now and it'll surprise many.

Pamela - who has her new memoir, Love, Pamela, coming out along with the Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story - has escaped Hollywood for a much more tranquil arrangement.

She resides in her grandparent's former farmhouse on Vancouver Island, and shares her home with her five dogs.

The house is filled with books, and she still has the sea and beaches at her fingertips but in a much calmer atmosphere.

She told HELLO! Canada: "It's all gardens and a barn and multiple little cabins sprinkled about. You can't survive the rest of the world unless you have a sanctuary - and this is ours."

Not that she envisaged herself living there already. "I always pictured that I would live here at the end of my life, for retirement. So that was a surprise. But you know, my kids are grown and my parents are getting older. So I just felt like it was time to come home."

Pamela's life looks idylic on Vancouver Island

Pamela also spoke to People. about her life there and said: "I live a more romantic life now that I'm alone than I did in relationships."

The star was married four times; to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, twice to Rick Salomon (although one was annulled) and to Dan Hayhurst, a marriage which lasted less than a year.

"l light my candles, have my music playing. I have my piano, I'm sure it would be lovely if someone else was in my life and wanted the same thing but I've just never met them. It's usually about catering to them, and there has to be a balance."

Pamela became a household name for her role in Baywatch

Pamela has spent much of her life in Malibu, where she raised her sons, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25.

She shares her children with her ex, Tommy Lee, who she describes as the love of her life in an excerpt from her memoir.

"My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love," she wrote.

The couple married in 1995 and she wore a bikini while he wore shorts. Their relationship was "fun," Pamela admits and they had no rules.

Pamela performing on Broadway last year

But when intimate tapes of them were stolen from their garage and sold, she said it destroyed them.

"It ruined lives, starting with our relationship — and it's unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience, let alone a crime."

While they divorced following an ugly situation which resulted in Tommy going to jail, two decades later and they are more than amicable. We "check in, every once in a while," she said. "Tommy is the father of my kids and I'm forever grateful."

