Pamela Anderson, 56, looks radiant as she gives a special glimpse inside her lavish oceanfront home

Pamela Anderson, at 56, exuded a youthful aura in a recent photo taken at her picturesque oceanfront home on Vancouver Island.

The "Baywatch" star, who has embraced a makeup-free lifestyle, shared this tranquil moment with her 3 million Instagram followers. "I am most at home — with my animals, on the ocean with a light softness thrown about… reading, writing and dreaming…," she captioned, capturing her serene lifestyle.

In the photo, Pamela sat elegantly in a flowy, white sundress with thick straps over her shoulders, perfectly complementing the relaxed, coastal vibe of her home.

She posed on a circular stool, her knees drawn up to her chest, showcasing a spontaneous, yet graceful demeanor. Her blonde hair, parted in the middle, fell naturally past her shoulders, adding to her effortless charm.

The setting of the photo, The Roadhouse on her Ladysmith property, radiated warmth and comfort.

The interior, painted in soft off-white hues, featured exposed beams and an array of rustic wooden frames adorning the walls. Natural light poured in through the windows, illuminating the unique flooring that combined wood with black and white tiles.

This property, initially purchased by Pamela's grandparents in the 1950s, holds sentimental value and deep roots for her.

It's where she grew up, in a cabin located on the six-acre land. Reflecting on her upbringing, Pamela shared with the Vancouver Sun, "I think I was really spoiled. When you grow up on the beach, you just expect it every morning. You expect these mornings."

© Dave Benett/amfAR Pamela with her son Brandon

Pamela's journey has been one of self-discovery and returning to her roots. She purchased the family property about 30 years ago and officially moved back in 2019. The property, apart from The Roadhouse and The Cabin, features lush gardens, a long pier, and a lavish porch, making it a haven of tranquility and natural beauty.

Her life at this idyllic location is the focus of the Hulu series "Pamela's Garden Of Eden." The show chronicles her departure from Hollywood, her return to Vancouver Island, and her efforts to restore her grandmother's legacy property.

© Getty Brandon Lee and Dylan Lee joined Pamela Anderson for the special event

The second season, which concluded last October, also featured Pamela aiding her sons, Brandon and Dylan, in renovating their home in Los Angeles.

Pamela, who shares her two children with ex-husband Tommy Lee, discussed the significance of the property and the series on Today.

"When I came home, I thought, 'I am going to rewrite my life and I'm going to start with this property.' And it became like an art project. It really took my heart and soul," she said. Despite the property's challenging memories, which prompted her departure at 17, Pamela's return signifies courage and a desire to start anew.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Pamela Anderson

In her memoir "Love, Pamela," she candidly addresses the abuse she suffered in her childhood. "I think it takes a very courageous person to go back home," she stated. Her time alone at the property, she noted, has been a form of healing and empowerment, albeit occasionally lonely.

Pamela's approach to aging, or as she puts it, "Life-ing," is refreshingly positive. Embracing her natural beauty, she chose to go makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week, a decision that resonated with many and underscored her philosophy: "It's very freeing to be comfortable in your own skin.”

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.