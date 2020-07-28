The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charity, the Sussex Royal foundation, is now officially in the process of formally dissolved, new records show.

The declaration of solvency and other documents for the Sussex Royal charitable body were filed at the start of July, but listed as being processed by Companies House for the first time on 28 July.

Prince Harry and Meghan officially stepped back from royal life on 31 March, and are now winding up their UK foundation as they press ahead with their global charitable body Archewell - a name inspired by their son Archie.

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action.' We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name," they said in an announcement in April.

"To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

In March, Harry and Meghan filed paperwork in America to trademark Archewell. The trademark requests are wide-ranging, but it is believed this is to protect any potential ideas, and do not necessarily indicate specific plans for the new venture.

The final post on Sussex Royal's Instagram account

At the time of their departure from the British royal family, the Queen and her officials declared the couple had to stop using the word "Royal" in their Sussex Royal brand after they stepped down as senior royals.

Meanwhile, confirmation of their new foundation comes after Meghan and Harry closed down their Instagram account, @SussexRoyal. "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues," the couple shared in their final Sussex Royal post on 30 March.

