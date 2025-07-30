Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbourhood hit by terrifying warning

A Russian earthquake registering 8.8 on the Richter scale created a Tsunami warning 4,000 miles away in California, close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home.

The gigantic earthquake took place in the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia and sent waves to Japan, Hawaii and the US West Coast.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a warning which extended close to the royal couple's home late on Tuesday evening, asking everyone to reach higher ground. The message advised against the "strong currents" expected in the area.

HELLO!'s Los Angeles Correspondent, Rebecca Lewis, received the warning, too. She said: "Living near the coast in California, a tsunami is my greatest fear, so looking at my phone to see a city of Los Angeles alert that an advisory warning had been put in place was not how I wanted to spend a Tuesday evening. I was quickly messaged by friends asking if I needed a place to stay, reminding me that Mother Nature is a fickle creature and not to be messed with. By the time I went to bed, large parts of Hawaii were under an evacuation warning, and I had my phone set to loud for any other potential alerts. Thankfully, the advisories have been lifted for SoCal, and Santa Barbara County remains under the lowest alert."

The NOAA website sent an advisory warning for various locations on the California coast, including Rincon Point, which is 15 miles southeast of Santa Barbara, and a 25-minute drive down the coast to Montecito.

A low-level alert remains in place near the Sussexes' home.

Donald Trump took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to urge people to "stay safe" during this scary time. He penned: "Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://tsunami.gov for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!"

It isn't the first time that Harry and Meghan's dream home has come under threat. In January 2025, when wildfires ripped through Los Angeles, the fire department said their neighbourhood was in "extreme fire danger". Luckily, the devastation did not reach that far, and their home was safe.

© Getty Images The LA fires sent a warning across Harry and Meghan's neighbourhood

Mudslide risk

Multi-millionaire business mogul Terry Cunningham was the person who originally built the Sussexes' home, and he has since warned the royals that due to the location of the property, it could be at risk of major mudslides.

It took Terry four whole years to create the mammoth home, which is formally known as the Chateau of Riven Rock, and he designed every detail from the indoor-outdoor flow of the layout.

Meghan pictured outside of her private property

Terry spoke to the Mail on Sunday about his labour of love, and it is here he revealed: "We sure as hell didn't think about it [the mudslides] when we were building, but certainly it's something I would be thinking about now."

© Photo: Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres' home was hit by floods

Harry and Meghan's former neighbour, Ellen DeGeneres, was once forced to evacuate her own property due to the flooding and landslides in the area.