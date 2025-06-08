Princess Beatrice's stepson's bold new bedroom unveiled – and he designed it himself

Princess Beatrice's husband's son, Wolfie, has taken creative control of his own bedroom at the house he shares in London with his mother Dara Huang.

On Saturday, Dara took to Instagram to reveal his new bedroom to her 77,000 followers. A panoramic clip of the space revealed he has a gaming area with black and red chair, geometric black and red wallpaper and an entire corner of the room covered by a stage-worthy red curtain.

Behind the fabric is a wall of shelves that are stacked with games and toys. A second post by Dara explained: "I lot of these are birthday gifts he hasn't opened yet."

Wolfie has a wall of games behind a red curtain

Last month, Dara shared a video of Wolfie in the room, getting stuck into the renovations. "Helping little man build his gaming mancave," Dara wrote. "He designed it himself. Stay tuned," she penned. It is no surprise that Wolfie has developed an interest in designing spaces as both his mother and father are interior design experts. Plus, Wolfie has proven his artistic flair with his painting skills – creating pieces that have been sold by his mother.

More renovations

Dara has planning a major garden transformation

In another update, Dara shared a look at her London terrace area that she's having completely overhauled at the moment. The clip showed multiple workmen in the space, where Dara has plans for a herb garden and BBQ area.

A second home

© Getty Images The couple live in the Cotswolds

As well as Wolfie's main residence in London with his mother, he spends time in the Cotswolds with his father Edoardo, Edoardo's wife Princess Beatrice and their two daughters, Sienna, three, and baby Athena.

In 2021, they purchased their farmhouse and it is estimated to be worth around £3.5 million.

While the family do not share images inside the property, there are reports that it has six bedrooms and a luxurious swimming pool.

Royal trip overseas

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reportedly left the UK for a special charity trip

This week, reports suggest that Edoardo and Beatrice travelled to Sweden's capital city, Stockholm, for the prestigious Brilliant Minds Foundation conference without their family.

Beatrice is a big charity supporter and despite being a non-working member of the Firm, she has stepped out to support senior royals such as King Charles and Prince William on various occasions.