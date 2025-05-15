Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's epic London properties are the height of luxury

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may have been made famous by marrying into the British Royal Family, but he's a property mogul in his own right with his company, Banda Property, in the fields of property development, architecture and interior design.

The business takes Edoardo and the team all over the world, working on projects everywhere from Switzerland to Dubai, but often they undertake renovations on beautiful London homes. We take a look around the very best interiors inside Edoardo's London properties…

© Banda Property Balanced living room Edoardo shared a series of snaps from a London townhouse project, and the first one in the showcase was the immaculate sitting area. Demonstrating Banda's signature colour palette, this space showed that muted tones don't have to be boring. The crème de la crème has to be the attention-grabbing giant light fitting, and the curves of the circular feature perfectly balance the straight lines of the coffee table and wall lights.



© Banda Property Moody study The team made a real statement with this moody study with its dark walls and dark wooden accents. One of the stand-out pieces that catches the eye is the gorgeous marble fireplace on the main feature wall. To one side of the room is a minimalist, curved desk with a statement lamp on. A boucle sofa and small coffee table create a cosy seating area opposite the workspace.



© Banda Property A minimalist children's room The team unveiled a children's bedroom concept that they branded "soft, calm, and full of charm", with a neutral colour scheme of cream and considered hints of blue. There is plenty of built-in storage with minimal toys on display and a grown-up-looking table and chairs make for a pared-back version of a typical kids' room. However, it left fans divided on Instagram as they couldn't decide if the design was "gorgeous" or "boring". One follower remarked: "Beautiful! Where do they play? Where is the colour in the room? Perfect for a magazine, not for a child’s growing brain."

© Banda Property Marble bathroom One of Edoardo's Kensington townhouse projects included a show-stopping bathroom consisting of marble upon marble upon marble. It includes his and hers floating vanity units, framed shower and toilet rooms and a beautiful free-standing bath. The team describe the tub as "anchoring the room with quiet presence". If this design doesn't say ultimate luxury, we don't know what does.

© Banda Property Hotel bedroom Banda's calming, earthy tones lend themselves beautifully to a boudoir space, and this London bedroom is testimony to that. The high ceilings are elevated even further by the chic wall panelling and the elegant chandelier takes centre stage. The huge wrap-around headboard is a unique feature, and the rest of the styling is kept minimal to let these design heroes really sing.



© Banda Property A traditional hallway Keeping it classic, the team have gone for authentic panelling, simplistic staircase spindles and a traditional checkerboard floor. This is akin to the flooring style the Beckhams have in their very own London townhouse in the affluent neighbourhood of Holland Park. Very chic indeed!



© Banda Property Dining room of dreams Giving a masterclass in design principles, Edoardo and the team have balanced curved furniture and a halo light fitting with an abstract, geometric artwork and captivating Parquet flooring. Just imagine hosting a dinner party inside this gorgeous dining space?

