Brad Pitt's LA home ransacked by thieves in chilling late-night break-in

Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home was ransacked by thieves on Wednesday night, after they scaled the fence and broke a window to enter the property.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed there was a break-in around 10:30 pm in Brad's Los Feliz neighborhood, with NBC confirming that the three suspects had hit the 61-year-old's house.

A worrying pattern

According to the outlet, the suspects allegedly ransacked Brad's home and stole an unknown amount of property.

He was not at home at the time, and is currently traveling for the press tour of his latest film, F1.

He was seen just days earlier walking the red carpet for the London premiere of the film alongside his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

The latest burglary comes amid a string of break-ins of A-lister's homes, with Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Beverly Hills mansion broken into on Valentine's Day while they were out of the area.

According to TMZ, an intruder entered their house by smashing a glass window, and was subsequently scared away by a member of Nicole and Keith's staff returning to the abode.

Marvel star Simu Liu's home was burgled over the holiday season, although thankfully the house was under renovation and no valuables were taken.

Similarly, the homes of celebrities like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Jesse J, Tyler Perry and Marlon Wayans were broken into, and a string of high-profile sports star's homes were also hit, prompting the FBI to issue a warning to sports leagues to protect their homes following nine separate incidents.

Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes had their homes burgled while they were playing away games, and seven Chilean nationals were charged over the break-ins.

A press release further detailed: "On October 5 and 7, 2024, in the Kansas City area, the homes of two Kansas City Chiefs football players were burglarized and jewelry, watches, cash, and other luxury merchandise was taken. The October 7 burglary occurred while the team played in Kansas City, Missouri."

A candid confession

The terrifying incident comes just days after Brad's candid confession that Alcoholics Anonymous saved his life, after battling with alcoholism for years.

The father of six explained on the Armchair Expert podcast that he was "pretty much on [his] knees" when he decided to get help, adding that he had "to wake the [expletive] up in some areas."

"I was trying anything and everything, anything anyone threw at me…It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting," Brad continued.

He shared how the AA meetings were a safe space for him to examine his life choices and take accountability. "It gives you permission to go, 'OK, I'm gonna step out on this edge and see what happens.' And then I really grew to love it," he said.

Brad added how the podcast host Dax Shepard's work in spreading awareness about alcoholism and addiction had helped him on his journey.

"I just thought it was incredible, men sharing their experiences with their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches and a lot of humor with it," he said.

