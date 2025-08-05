Liam Neeson makes $10.3m move amid new 'romance' with Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson appears to be looking for a fresh start amid his reported 'romance' with Pamela Anderson.

The Naked Gun actor has sold the New York City penthouse he lived in with his late wife, Natasha Richardson, and their two sons, Micheál and Daniel.

© Getty Images Liam has sold the marital home he shared with late wife, Natasha Richardson

Marital home

According to city property records filed on Monday, August 4, Liam offloaded the Lincoln Square home for $10.3 million, almost half a million dollars less than the last asking price of $10.75 million.

The 4,524 square feet, five-bedroom, five-bathroom property was initially listed for $12.75 million in 2024 before it was taken off the market. It was listed again in March 2025.

Liam and Natasha bought the home, which is a combo of three separate units, for $3.9 million in 1999.

According to the listing, the home offers sweeping views of Central Park and glimpses of the Hudson River. Upon entry, there is a grand foyer that leads to a massive, corner Great Room with elegant custom millwork and double exposures offering exceptional views of the park.

© Getty Images for Paramount Pictu Liam sold his home for $10.3 million

There is also an eat-in kitchen wrapped in windows, a large adjacent corner family room, a large-scale dining area, a laundry room and custom-built-ins and window treatments throughout, and a primary suite wing that boasts two luxurious spa-like baths, a boudoir, and a home gym.

The building offers a 24-hour doorman, concierge, a live-in super, and an Equinox gym with swimming pool and basketball court.

While Liam and Pamela have not confirmed whether they are in a relationship, their budding romance appears to have been given the seal of approval from those closest to them.

© Getty Images Liam and Pamela have not confirmed a romance

Budding relationship

Last week, Natasha's longtime friend, Andy Cohen, offered his perspective on Liam and Pamela's reported blossoming relationship.

"I, and all of the friends in this circle, are very much stanning whatever this is," said the Bravo host.

"As I was telling him at the [Naked Gun] premiere party, I go, 'Liam, [Pamela] is an independent woman, just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys. I mean, this just works, and you know'" he added.

© Getty Images for Paramount Pictu Liam's family has given their seal of approval

He continued: "She is a formidable human being, Pamela Anderson. She really is. Like what she's been through and how she kind of reclaimed herself and redefined herself."

Natasha's sister, Joely Richardson, left a series of heart emojis as a comment on a post from Pamela that praised Liam.

And Liam's son, Daniel, commented under another post from Pamela featuring the new couple with a string of celebratory symbols: two raised hands, two flames, two white hearts, and a water pistol.

© Getty Images Liam admitted he and Pamela have great 'chemistry'

Liam has not publicly dated since Natasha's death 16 years ago. The late actress sustained fatal injuries in a skiing accident at the age of 45.

Despite playing coy about a possible romance, Liam has discussed his great "chemistry" with Pamela while filming The Naked Gun.

"I had never met Pamela before, and we met on set, and we discovered that we had a lovely budding chemistry as two actors. And I was like, 'This is nice, and let's let it breathe.' And that's what we did," Liam said on the Today show.