King Charles and Queen Camilla's daring statues inside home showcased in new photo

The monarch and his wife Camilla have not yet moved into Buckingham Palace but their regal residence has the most striking statues inside

King Charles and Queen Camilla reside in Clarence House in London, where they have lived for 20 years, and their big move into Buckingham Palace is a little way off, planned for 2027.

However, Charles does use the main palace as a place of work and he also hosts state banquets and royal engagements there and on Friday, royal fans were given the most incredible look inside.

WATCH: See the moment Prince Harry had to remind Meghan Markle of royal protocol at the palace

The Royal Collection Trust were promoting the fact that the palace is open for visitors until 24 September, and in doing so shared some photographs and videos inside, including a pair of striking nude statues.

The entrance at Buckingham Palace has these magnificent statues

It is truly a sight to behold, and the cream marble artwork is positioned at the bottom of the grand staircase. The image was captioned: "Marvel and the marble."

The statues are a depiction of gods Mars and Venus crafted by Antonio Canova and it stands over two meters high in the grand entance hall.

© Getty The King and Queen will move into Buckingham Palace in 2027

The RCT website explains: "This magnificent sculpture of the Roman Gods ‘Mars and Venus’ was carved from a single marble block. It was commissioned by the Prince Regent for Carlton House in 1815 during Canova's visit to London to see the Elgin Marbles. It represents an allegory of War and Peace after England’s victory over Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815."

Why aren't King Charles and Queen Camilla moving into Buckingham Palace yet?

© Getty The King and Queen's coronation outfits are now on display at Buckingham Palace

His Majesty had his coronation back in May, but he's still not living in the iconic 775-room palace, and this is because of major renovations taking place. Their relocation will only happen when works on their private apartments are completed in four years. The apartments are situated in the Palace's North Wing, which is not due to be finished until the end of the mammoth ten-year renovation process.

ROYAL: Sarah Ferguson's family heirloom at Royal Lodge she's passed down to granddaughter Sienna

The £369 million project commenced when Queen Elizabeth II was alive, and now her son Charles is overseeing the matter.

The historic building requires an overhaul

"The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents," the royal family's website explains. "The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased programme of works over ten years."

WATCH: James Middleton gives rare look inside hectic home with pregnant wife Alizée Thevenet

What's it really like inside Buckingham Palace?

During Mike Tindall's stint on I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here! he revealed exactly what the set-up is like at the palace – and it just might surprise you.

© Getty Mike Tindall gave an insight into life inside the palace walls

"What's it like there?" Owen Warner probed about Buckingham Palace sleepovers, which led Mike to reveal: "A lot of it's all the state rooms and there's only a little bit of living. Yeah [I've stayed there].

"In the morning could you go down in your joggers and T-shirt, or did you have to get dressed up again?" Owen quizzed further. To that Mike simply replied: "No, jeans and a tee."