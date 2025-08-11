Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gardeners urged to follow these essential steps before heading on holiday this summer
Subscribe
Gardeners urged to follow these essential steps before heading on holiday this summer
Woman watering freshly planted lavender© Getty Images

Gardeners urged to follow these essential steps before heading on holiday this summer

Tips to keep your garden in bloom

Romy Journee
Audience Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

We all know the feeling – you’ve spent summer curating your perfect garden, full of fresh produce and seasonal blooms. Then it’s time for your quick trip to the Spanish coast, or the French Riviera, and suddenly your only thought while wandering the cobbled streets is: has my favourite hydrangea made it through the unexpected heatwave back home?

Luckily, a little preparation before you jet off can prevent coming home to wilted tomatoes and scorched flower beds. We’ve asked the experts for simple, effective hacks to keep your garden lush and lively while you’re away. 

colourful petunia flowers hanging in garden© Getty Images/iStockphoto

Start in advance

While you’re doing your own pre-holiday planning, dashing round the shops for the perfect sundress, consider planning your garden prep so you’re not panic-watering at the last minute.

“Three days prior, I water all of my plants so that the water penetrates down six to eight inches into the soil, which will benefit them for a longer duration,” says Gloria Sims, Florist & Plant Expert and Owner at Florist Empire. “For container plants, I move them to a shaded area. Giving sun-tolerant plants, like petunias or geraniums, a temporary break from direct sun is less harmful than heat damage and dehydration.”

Watering cans are usually permitted instead© Getty Images

Give them a good bath

While we usually give our plants a quick water before our holidays, giving them a good drink will help them retain moisture for longer.

“The best way to really soak your plants in pots is to leave them to sit in a sink, bucket or deep tray of water for an hour or so. This gives the compost time to become fully saturated, leaving your plants well-watered for longer,” says Susie Curtis, Horticulturist at Fothergill's. “For plants in borders, water well in the evening or early morning, focusing on getting the water to the base of each plant.”

02 November 2022, Saxony, Leipzig: House sparrows, also known as sparrows, use a bird bath with their young to bathe together, despite the onset of cooler temperatures. House sparrows are very sociable and usually live together in groups. On Thursday, there is cloud cover increasing from the west. Rain may fall in the west and far southwest toward evening. Towards the east, it will remain sunny and dry for longer. In the southeast, there will still be fog or high fog at times. Temperatures will range from 12 to 17 degrees. Photo: Waltraud Grubitzsch/dpa/ZB (Photo by Waltraud Grubitzsch/picture alliance via Getty Images)© DPA/Picture Alliance via Getty,Waltraud Grubitzsch

Keep wildlife in mind

“Remember to fill up birdbaths and feeders to keep the wildlife happy,” adds Susie. Not only does this help your garden’s visitors stay hydrated and fed during hotter months, but it also encourages them to stick around – which is good news for your garden. Birds help keep pests in check, while pollinators like bees and butterflies ensure your plants thrive, even while you’re away.

Smiling woman planting while sitting cross legged by potted plants. Young woman is wearing casuals. She is in living room at home.© Getty Images

Add a layer of mulch

Adding mulch – from bark chips to compost – can make a big difference in protecting your plants from heat stress.

“Mulching acts as a protective barrier over your soil, to keep moisture in and the temperature down. Use whatever you’ve got handy - bark chippings, compost, well-rotted manure, even grass clippings or straw can work,” says Josh Novell, a gardening expert and the director of Polhill Garden Centre.

“Spread a good thick layer, at least 5cm deep, around the base of plants, but make sure you leave a little breathing room around the stems to avoid rot. It’s especially useful for veg beds, borders, and anything you’ve recently planted.”

DENVER, CO - June 13: Potted flowers line the stairwell in the far back of the garden Saturday, June 13, 2015 at Rob Proctor's home on the 3000 block of West 46th Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Proctor has hundreds of potted flowers, plants and even a vegetable garden in his large backyard that he has been tending to for years. This years tour was to raise money for the Dumb Friends League. (Photo By Brent Lewis/The Denver Post via Getty Images)© Denver Post via Getty Images

Group your potted plants together

“Pots lose water fast, so gather them in a cool, shaded spot where they can support each other,” adds Josh. 

By grouping pots together, you create a microclimate where they can reduce water loss and protect each other from harsh weather conditions. Josh also recommends placing your pots next to a wall or hedge to cut wind exposure.

Greenhouse© Geography Photos/Universal Image

Prevent overheating in the greenhouse

Your greenhouse can quickly turn into a sauna for your plants if you’re not careful.

“To prevent overheating in the greenhouse, consider ventilation or shading,” says Susie. “Do you need to close the door on your greenhouse? If rabbits are a worry, you can put a piece of chicken wire or similar across the door to keep any unwanted visitors away from your crops. Shade paint or netting can be put over the glass of a greenhouse to reduce peaks in temperature.”

Red purple dahlias with white petal edges close up© Alamy Stock Photo

Prep your productive plants

Consider giving your most productive plants – aka your harvest heroes – some additional nutrients before you leave. 

“Give productive plants, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, aubergines, dahlias, and roses, a dose of liquid seaweed feed,” says Susie. This natural plant fertiliser is packed with minerals, trace elements, and vitamins, and can help improve stress resistance. Plus, plants can produce more flowers, fruits, and veggies.

Susie adds: “Deadhead any flowers that are nearly spent, and harvest ripe fruit. This will ensure plants are well-fed, and encourage them to produce more flowers and fruit, ready for your return.”

Culver City, CA - September 09: Leafy greens grow with the help of an automated drip irrigation system in a raised bed garden in Angel Black's backyard on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024 in Culver City, CA. (Photo Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)© Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Use a drip irrigation system

“If you tend to go away regularly, it’s worth setting up a simple irrigation system. Most garden centres stock plug-and-play kits that you can run from your outdoor tap,” says Josh. Just set the timer to go off early in the morning or in the evening when it’s cooler.”

If you’re not looking to commit to an irrigation system yet, Gloria recommends a DIY version. “On small gardens or balcony gardens, I simply employ the inverted bottle technique by filling an empty glass or plastic bottle with water, drilling some small holes in the cap, and jamming it neck-first into the earth so it slowly drips water over several days. 

“For the thirstier ones, like tomatoes or hanging baskets, I actually cluster them together in a kiddie pool with a couple of inches of water on the bottom, making a humidity pocket and allowing them to draw water as needed.”

Floribunda roses, (Rosa)Finesse ( bred by Ken Osanai, Japan in 2017 ) growing in a spring garden© Getty Images

Prune when you get back

After your trip, your garden might need a little TLC to bounce back and help it adjust to its regular routine.

Gloria says: “When I return, I check for yellow or crispy leaves, trim them back to encourage new growth, and reintroduce the garden to its routine softly.”

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Homes
See more
Read More