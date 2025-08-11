Gardeners urged to follow these essential steps before heading on holiday this summer

We all know the feeling – you’ve spent summer curating your perfect garden, full of fresh produce and seasonal blooms. Then it’s time for your quick trip to the Spanish coast, or the French Riviera, and suddenly your only thought while wandering the cobbled streets is: has my favourite hydrangea made it through the unexpected heatwave back home?

Luckily, a little preparation before you jet off can prevent coming home to wilted tomatoes and scorched flower beds. We’ve asked the experts for simple, effective hacks to keep your garden lush and lively while you’re away.

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Start in advance While you’re doing your own pre-holiday planning, dashing round the shops for the perfect sundress, consider planning your garden prep so you’re not panic-watering at the last minute. “Three days prior, I water all of my plants so that the water penetrates down six to eight inches into the soil, which will benefit them for a longer duration,” says Gloria Sims, Florist & Plant Expert and Owner at Florist Empire. “For container plants, I move them to a shaded area. Giving sun-tolerant plants, like petunias or geraniums, a temporary break from direct sun is less harmful than heat damage and dehydration.”

© Getty Images Give them a good bath While we usually give our plants a quick water before our holidays, giving them a good drink will help them retain moisture for longer. “The best way to really soak your plants in pots is to leave them to sit in a sink, bucket or deep tray of water for an hour or so. This gives the compost time to become fully saturated, leaving your plants well-watered for longer,” says Susie Curtis, Horticulturist at Fothergill's. “For plants in borders, water well in the evening or early morning, focusing on getting the water to the base of each plant.”

© DPA/Picture Alliance via Getty,Waltraud Grubitzsch Keep wildlife in mind “Remember to fill up birdbaths and feeders to keep the wildlife happy,” adds Susie. Not only does this help your garden’s visitors stay hydrated and fed during hotter months, but it also encourages them to stick around – which is good news for your garden. Birds help keep pests in check, while pollinators like bees and butterflies ensure your plants thrive, even while you’re away.



© Getty Images Add a layer of mulch Adding mulch – from bark chips to compost – can make a big difference in protecting your plants from heat stress. “Mulching acts as a protective barrier over your soil, to keep moisture in and the temperature down. Use whatever you’ve got handy - bark chippings, compost, well-rotted manure, even grass clippings or straw can work,” says Josh Novell, a gardening expert and the director of Polhill Garden Centre. “Spread a good thick layer, at least 5cm deep, around the base of plants, but make sure you leave a little breathing room around the stems to avoid rot. It’s especially useful for veg beds, borders, and anything you’ve recently planted.”

© Denver Post via Getty Images Group your potted plants together “Pots lose water fast, so gather them in a cool, shaded spot where they can support each other,” adds Josh. By grouping pots together, you create a microclimate where they can reduce water loss and protect each other from harsh weather conditions. Josh also recommends placing your pots next to a wall or hedge to cut wind exposure.

© Geography Photos/Universal Image Prevent overheating in the greenhouse Your greenhouse can quickly turn into a sauna for your plants if you’re not careful. “To prevent overheating in the greenhouse, consider ventilation or shading,” says Susie. “Do you need to close the door on your greenhouse? If rabbits are a worry, you can put a piece of chicken wire or similar across the door to keep any unwanted visitors away from your crops. Shade paint or netting can be put over the glass of a greenhouse to reduce peaks in temperature.”

© Alamy Stock Photo Prep your productive plants Consider giving your most productive plants – aka your harvest heroes – some additional nutrients before you leave. “Give productive plants, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, aubergines, dahlias, and roses, a dose of liquid seaweed feed,” says Susie. This natural plant fertiliser is packed with minerals, trace elements, and vitamins, and can help improve stress resistance. Plus, plants can produce more flowers, fruits, and veggies. Susie adds: “Deadhead any flowers that are nearly spent, and harvest ripe fruit. This will ensure plants are well-fed, and encourage them to produce more flowers and fruit, ready for your return.”

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Use a drip irrigation system “If you tend to go away regularly, it’s worth setting up a simple irrigation system. Most garden centres stock plug-and-play kits that you can run from your outdoor tap,” says Josh. Just set the timer to go off early in the morning or in the evening when it’s cooler.” If you’re not looking to commit to an irrigation system yet, Gloria recommends a DIY version. “On small gardens or balcony gardens, I simply employ the inverted bottle technique by filling an empty glass or plastic bottle with water, drilling some small holes in the cap, and jamming it neck-first into the earth so it slowly drips water over several days. “For the thirstier ones, like tomatoes or hanging baskets, I actually cluster them together in a kiddie pool with a couple of inches of water on the bottom, making a humidity pocket and allowing them to draw water as needed.”