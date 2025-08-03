Victoria and David Beckham's private 'Garden of Eden' - and more A-listers with blooming massive gardens

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Since leaving the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have looked to create a green and pleasant land of their own, working on the 7.38-acre garden at their $29 million home in Montecito, California.

© @meghan The couple enjoy sprawling gardens

Gardening expert Ade Sellars said that Prince Harry's garden holds touches of home. "From the moment you step into their garden, it gently guides and pulls you through. A winding gravel path with surrounding dry walls, something you'd often find on the hills of Gloucestershire. With Harry's father a well-known horticulturist, it's hard not to take inspiration from him.

"It's clear they've created a space for a growing family. To encourage their children to discover and embrace nature. They've lovingly filled it with herbs, plants and flowers that also have a place in their home and in the kitchen."

© @meghan She encourages her children to garden too

As well as an expansive lawn, palm trees and a pond, the couple have an orchard and their own vegetable patch. They also encourage their children, Archie and Lilibet, to pick up the gardening tools too.

In her Netflix documentary, With Love, Meghan, Meghan said: "Our kids have real sets, they take their gardening very seriously. I think it's nice to give kids seeds that they can plant. Things that they can watch grow easily and pick from, like sugar snap peas and basil."