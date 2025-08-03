Victoria and David Beckham's private 'Garden of Eden' - and more A-listers with blooming massive gardens

When it comes to celebrity gardens, big really is beautiful. The preference is, in part, circumstantial. Not for A-listers the seasonal struggle with a capricious lawnmower or rusted pair of pliers. No, these mega-rich stars have not just one but many gardeners at their green fingertips to do all the heavy lifting for them.
From Prince Harry's "lovingly filled"lawn to the Beckhams’ 'Garden of Eden', join us as we look at celebrities with the most gargantuan gardens, and get the view of gardening experts along the way…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Since leaving the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have looked to create a green and pleasant land of their own, working on the 7.38-acre garden at their $29 million home in Montecito, California.
Gardening expert Ade Sellars said that Prince Harry's garden holds touches of home. "From the moment you step into their garden, it gently guides and pulls you through. A winding gravel path with surrounding dry walls, something you'd often find on the hills of Gloucestershire. With Harry's father a well-known horticulturist, it's hard not to take inspiration from him.
"It's clear they've created a space for a growing family. To encourage their children to discover and embrace nature. They've lovingly filled it with herbs, plants and flowers that also have a place in their home and in the kitchen."
As well as an expansive lawn, palm trees and a pond, the couple have an orchard and their own vegetable patch. They also encourage their children, Archie and Lilibet, to pick up the gardening tools too.
In her Netflix documentary, With Love, Meghan, Meghan said: "Our kids have real sets, they take their gardening very seriously. I think it's nice to give kids seeds that they can plant. Things that they can watch grow easily and pick from, like sugar snap peas and basil."
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
It was a major change in lifestyle for the celebrity couple who left their stunning Los Angeles home far behind for the popular UK countryside idyll, the Cotswolds. They purchased a £15 million farmhouse with sprawling gardens.
However, on July 22, it was revealed to the Wall Street Journal that they are listing the storied property for about $30 million. It is a quick turn of events since the couple only moved last year.
In her Christmas Instagram post, Ellen made a nod to her home: "P.S. for those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood," referring to the heavy rains brought by Storm Bert that hit the UK in the winter when the couple first moved in.
"In recent years, many celebrities have set up home in the Cotswolds. Most recently, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have made the move to this part of the world by moving to a gorgeous farmhouse," said Ade.
"Embracing the lifestyle, where chickens rule the roost, it's clear to see why this couple thought a life in the countryside was for them."
Kylie Jenner
When Kylie was 18, she told Interview magazine: "When I’m, like, 30, I want to go off the map, have a family, and live in Malibu with a farm, and just raise my own chickens. My next goal for 2016 is to learn how to garden."
Well, Kylie made her own dreams come true as she frequently shares offerings from her garden via Instagram, including strawberries, peaches, blueberries and courgettes.
Kylie's garden also boasts a large lawn with incredible views, an outdoor dining space, a fountain, and even a miniature mansion for her daughter, Stormi.
Ade told HELLO!: "This garden is made for socialising. A place to unwind and relax, planting is fairly minimal, and there's a good reason why. Kylie Jenner has taken her backdrop of the rolling hills and incorporated it into her garden design.
"With beautiful, far-reaching views, and the soothing trickle of her traditional-looking water feature, how can a guest not be in awe while sitting and unwinding in an inspiring vista."
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Chicago actress Catherine Zeta-Jones once described the garden as her "happy place". The sprawling £3.6 million mansion in Westchester, New York, that she shares with husband Michael Douglas has 12 acres of land and includes a rose garden, which Catherine proudly showed off to her Instagram followers.
The roses line a gravel path that leads beneath several archways out onto the wider lawn, which is a leafy paradise with lots of trees.
As well as floral offerings, Catherine has also showcased her ability to grow vegetables, proudly showing fans her home-grown courgettes.
Oprah Winfrey
Rubbing shoulders with Meghan and Harry in Montecito is broadcaster and author Oprah, who resides in her $100 million mansion. The land stretches across 42 acres and offers views of both the ocean and mountains.
Unfathomable to us mere mortals, Oprah's property is so extensive that she has to use a golf buggy to get around. As well as lush green lawns and trees, the 71-year-old has an impressive flower garden that she takes fresh cuttings from to decorate her home.
Ade noticed that Oprah's garden is perfect for pollinators. "If you want a garden buzzing with bees, Oprah's is a wonderful example. Filled with zinnias, verbena bonariensis, wild carrot, marigolds to name but a few. These flowers are magnets for garden pollinators and are the perfect collection for cut flowers," he explains.
"By having a garden rich with wildlife, not only are you creating a haven for your critters, but they will reward you by pollinating your plants and helping to keep pest numbers down."
David and Victoria Beckham
Football star David frequently delights fans with images of his incredible £16 million Cotswolds home, and it wants for nothing. Not only does their property include an Estonian sauna, a £100,000 treehouse, a swimming pool and a £50,000 safari tent in the grounds for entertaining, but there's also plenty of wildlife and vegetation.
Ade said: "David and Victoria have embraced The Good Life and taken a leaf out of Barbara and Tom's book. A traditional-looking kitchen garden with a large modern glasshouse, it has a straight path running through it, hugged by veg beds.
"Add the espalier fruit trees and a curious chicken or two, and this garden of Eden will provide the Beckhams all the fresh fruit and veg they need this growing season."
Speaking in his Netflix documentary, Beckham, David said: "I wanted a place where we could escape. As soon as I get up into the countryside, I normally get into my whole country get-up."
Nigella Lawson
Chef Nigella lives in a £5 million Chelsea mews home that was converted from stables and still retains much of its original charm.
Zena Alkayat, founder of gardening brand Bloom, told HELLO!: "Unsurprisingly, Nigella Lawson's garden design draws the eye directly to the dining table. By using a pergola covered in foliage, she's brought the gaze down to a cosy, contained space. Lipstick-pink furniture grabs the attention and fairy lights create atmosphere."
The 65-year-old food writer shared pictures of lush green vegetation on her Instagram, but viewers were most impressed by her raised terrace. French windows open up to an al fresco dining area under a pergola wrapped with fairy lights that looks magical in both summer and winter.
Julie noted how the "tree canopy has been used to create a natural 'roof' above the patio area", adding to the magical feel of the space.
Elizabeth Hurley
The Royals star Elizabeth Hurley boasts an incredible garden at her £6 million Herefordshire property, complete with her own fishing lake, manicured shrubbery, and outdoor dining space.
It’s "a garden of two halves", according to Ade.
“A formal looking garden can be incredibly pleasing on the eye. Well-clipped hedges, a colour palette rich in tones of green, and far-reaching wisteria hugging her home all bring a sense of calm," he said.
"A patio made for socialising is surrounded by lavender. Not only do its purple flowers bring the feeling of relaxation, but its therapeutic aroma is ideal for someone's wellbeing. Step beyond these borders and the countryside reigns. Rolling hills and aged trees, this is heaven on earth."
Even more commendable are the garden’s regal influences.
"The garden is in keeping with the Georgian mansion, and has been designed like a traditional 'pleasure garden' of the era, with manicured lawns, panoramic views and even a lake,” said Zena. “The planting is informal but classic, to bring softness and romance, including roses, lavender and erigeron growing in cracks in the garden walls."
In 2020, Elizabeth told HELLO! magazine: "Secretly, I'd much rather be gardening than doing anything else. I've been outside doing things for at least five hours a day. My brother bought me a set of what he calls 'lady tools' which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betide anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I'm okay with everything."
Yolanda Hadid
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has plenty to keep her busy on her $4 million Pennsylvania farm. The extensive property features a farmhouse built in 1781 and other outbuildings on the 32-acre estate.
On the vegetation front, Yolanda's home includes lavender beds and a botanical garden which she uses to develop her own line of gin.
The farm is an animal haven with horses, chickens, goats, sheep and Scottish Highland cattle.
"Yolanda Hadid is clearly someone who loves the outdoors," said Ade. "While in the UK we have kitchen gardens, in America they do it bigger and go with homesteads. And the vegetable garden reflects this.
"A place to sow, grow and harvest, there's always something to eat. With a home built in the late 1800s, they have embraced its surrounding trees and let them shine on this sprawling estate."