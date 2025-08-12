Simon Cowell issued warning over 'distressing' addition to home

Simon Cowell has been melting hearts over the past few days with several photos of his adorable pooches, Squiddly, Diddly, Daisy and Pebbles. However, as he showed off a new animal addition, some fans were concerned.

As he posed with Diddly and the dog's new "yeti" toy, Simon also introduced fans to a whole host of tropical fish that lived in a huge fish tank. The Britain's Got Talent star also revealed that the school all had individual names, including Bridget, Flash and Slow-mo, alongside Jacques, who was a shrimp living alongside them.

Despite Simon's enthusiasm for his fish, one fan was incredibly concerned over the tactics occasionally used to put tropical fish into captivity.

They explained: "Aaaah Simon sorry, this is not great news. I live in Kenya and the company who fish tropical fish out of our sea… well half of the fish in transit die before arrival and there are so few fish left here because of this Dutch company. They are not even Kenyans but a Dutch company who have bribed the fisheries department so there is no lid on the number of fish they can take out… I love your show but get v distressed when I see tanks full of tropical fish."

Other fans loved seeing the additions to the star's home, as one enthused: "Aww love you forever Simon, we admire your love for all animals," and a second commented: "Wow love that fish tank and the dog of course."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "So wonderful to have pets living with you at home. They take away your stress and they give you a great day! I love your fish tank with all your beautiful fishes. It's like looking at the bottom of the ocean. So cool. Your cute dog is so adorable. It's cute how you know the names of the fishes."

Simon's pets

Simon has shown off his many dogs over the years, adopting Pebbles into the family last year. The father-of-one subsequently shared the cutest image of his son Eric bonding with their new pup.

Captioning the images, the former X Factor judge simply penned: "LOVE". His post quickly garnered thousands of messages in the comments section, with fans flocking to share their thoughts.

One follower wrote: "Awwwww they're so cute together" while another chimed in: "Gorgeous dog and your son looks so much like you".

A third commented: "A boy and his dog!! They will be best buddies!!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Gorgeous [red heart emoji] So special growing up with pets".

Simon just loves dogs!

Speaking of his love of his furry friends, he told Glamour in 2015: "I have always loved dogs but had no idea how much happiness they would bring to my life."