Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simon Cowell reveals the 1 word he never uses in front of son Eric
Subscribe
Simon Cowell reveals the 1 word he never uses in front of son Eric
Split image showing headshot of Simon Cowell on the left, and his son Eric stroking their German Shepherd dog on the right© Instagram

Simon Cowell reveals the 1 word he never uses in front of son Eric 

The former X Factor judge shares one son with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman  

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

X Factor star Simon Cowell has opened up about his family life with his fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son, Eric.

During an appearance on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, which dropped on Wednesday, the Britain's Got Talent star made a rare comment about his mini-me son, Eric, revealing the one word he refuses to use in his presence.

On the topic of fame, the 65-year-old told Elizabeth: "I had to explain this to Eric because we used to walk together, and I used to laugh because people would recognise me, and of course as a kid he didn't get what was going on."

He continued: "He said, 'Dad, why did everyone laugh when they passed you?' And I said, 'Oh my job is well-known, let's put it that way. I'm on a TV show, that means people will know me.

Simon Cowell with son Eric© Instagram
Simon and Lauren welcomed Eric in 2014

"So that's how I look at it. I don't use the word 'fame', it's more 'well-known'… lots of people know who I am.'"

Elsewhere, he spoke about his son's future, revealing his wish for Eric to "stay grounded".

Simon Cowell attends the Britain's Got Talent 2024 photocall on January 25, 2024 in London, England© Getty Images
Simon Cowell is known for being a judge on Britain's Got Talent

He explained: "Even with my son, there's going to be a point in his life when whatever he does in his life, there's going to be pressure that comes with it. What I can say to him is, 'Just stay grounded. There's always going to be a temptation of certain things and always know you can come to me.'"

Simon's family life

Simon shares Eric with his American-born fiancée, Lauren. The pair welcomed their son back in February 2014, while Lauren also has a son called Adam from a previous relationship.

Lauren Silverman, Simon Cowell and Eric at America's Got Talent© Getty Images
Simon proposed to Lauren in 2021

The loved-up couple first met in the mid-2000s, but didn't start dating until 2012. Simon proposed to the mother of his child in December 2021 while holidaying at Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados with only Adam and Eric present.

During a chat with HELLO!, Simon spoke candidly about how fatherhood changed his life forever, saying: "Twenty years ago, I would have said I didn't think I was going to have kids because I thought I was too old.

Television personality Simon Cowell and his son Eric Cowell attend the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Quarterfinals 4 Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on September 03, 2024 in Pasadena, California© Getty Images
The father-son duo share a close bond

"So when I got the news I was going to be a dad - and the first time I saw his scan - I was literally obsessed. Something changed and I looked at life in a completely different way. Every decision I make now I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?"

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: All about Simon Cowell

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More