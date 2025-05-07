Simon Cowell reveals the 1 word he never uses in front of son Eric 

X Factor star Simon Cowell has opened up about his family life with his fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son, Eric.

During an appearance on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, which dropped on Wednesday, the Britain's Got Talent star made a rare comment about his mini-me son, Eric, revealing the one word he refuses to use in his presence.

On the topic of fame, the 65-year-old told Elizabeth: "I had to explain this to Eric because we used to walk together, and I used to laugh because people would recognise me, and of course as a kid he didn't get what was going on."

He continued: "He said, 'Dad, why did everyone laugh when they passed you?' And I said, 'Oh my job is well-known, let's put it that way. I'm on a TV show, that means people will know me.

© Instagram Simon and Lauren welcomed Eric in 2014

"So that's how I look at it. I don't use the word 'fame', it's more 'well-known'… lots of people know who I am.'"

Elsewhere, he spoke about his son's future, revealing his wish for Eric to "stay grounded".

© Getty Images Simon Cowell is known for being a judge on Britain's Got Talent

He explained: "Even with my son, there's going to be a point in his life when whatever he does in his life, there's going to be pressure that comes with it. What I can say to him is, 'Just stay grounded. There's always going to be a temptation of certain things and always know you can come to me.'"

Simon's family life

Simon shares Eric with his American-born fiancée, Lauren. The pair welcomed their son back in February 2014, while Lauren also has a son called Adam from a previous relationship.

© Getty Images Simon proposed to Lauren in 2021

The loved-up couple first met in the mid-2000s, but didn't start dating until 2012. Simon proposed to the mother of his child in December 2021 while holidaying at Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados with only Adam and Eric present.

During a chat with HELLO!, Simon spoke candidly about how fatherhood changed his life forever, saying: "Twenty years ago, I would have said I didn't think I was going to have kids because I thought I was too old.

© Getty Images The father-son duo share a close bond

"So when I got the news I was going to be a dad - and the first time I saw his scan - I was literally obsessed. Something changed and I looked at life in a completely different way. Every decision I make now I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?"