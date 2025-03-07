Simon Cowell shares peek inside private Cotswolds home with son Eric

Simon Cowell has shared a glimpse inside his mammoth countryside property that we never get to see.

The Britain's Got Talent boss purchased the house in the Cotswolds in 2021 and decided to renovate it entirely before moving in officially in 2023 with his fiancée Lauren Silverman and their 11-year-old son Eric.

© Instagram Simon Cowell has a home in the Cotswolds

Since swapping the bustling capital for peaceful country living, we haven't seen much of Simon and Lauren's abode – but the music mogul did recently share a peek of one room we had never seen before, and it looks like the perfect family setup.

While filming a video for his Instagram to reveal that the ITV talent show was getting an earlier run on screens, Simon – and their adorable German Shepherd dog, Pebbles – was sitting in one room in the house, and the background gave us an idea of what their house looks like.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Simon Cowell shows off his immaculate garden

Behind Simon was what appears to be a utility family room with a large, white floor-to-ceiling storage unit placed up against the wall. The unit is filled with colourful coats belonging to the whole family, while above the coat hangers are plenty of storage boxes.

The room also appears to lead out onto the garden area through sliding double doors. We can't see much of the outdoor area, but there are plenty of trees in the background and tall, manicured shrubs in the foreground, meaning they have plenty of privacy as well as greenery.

© Instagram Simon shared a sneak peek inside the home with his fans

With Simon's impressive fortune, we can only imagine how fabulous the house and garden are in their entirety.

Meanwhile, we got a good look at the front garden and driveway area in a previous photo Simon shared to show his classic car collection.

From the snap, it seems the home sits on a generous amount of land and has a wall surrounding the drive for security, as well as more greenery.

Simon shared this photo of his driveway View post on Instagram

Simon Cowell's escape to the country

Simon's Cotswolds mansion has had extensive work done to make it their dream home. The Syco boss enlisted the help of builders and architects to fuse four different properties on the site to create one mega-mansion for the family.

The abode boasts five bedrooms, an outdoor swimming pool, a huge kitchen and many other spacious rooms.

© Getty Images Simon and his son, Eric

Previously, Simon and his family resided in a mammoth townhouse in London's affluent Holland Park, which was said to be worth £45 million.

But they moved out after a series of unfortunate events, including the house getting ransacked by thieves.

© Instagram The family moved into the home in 2023

He was burgled by a group of criminals who stole passports and more than £1 million worth of jewellery. The crime took place in 2015 when he, Lauren and Eric, who was a baby at the time, were asleep in the house.

The horrifying event naturally traumatised the family, and they finally bid farewell to the capital in 2023 after deciding they "no longer felt safe."