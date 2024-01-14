Simon Cowell shares rare photo of lookalike son Eric bonding with new family puppy

Simon Cowell thrilled fans at the weekend with new photos of his lookalike son Eric bonding with their latest family addition - a German Shepherd mix pup called Pebbles.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Simon, 64, shared a snapshot of Eric stroking their newest arrival while lying down on a plush rug.

Elsewhere, the entertainment mogul uploaded an image of Eric sweetly hugging his furry companion at home on a large, sand-hued sofa. He could be seen with his chin resting between Pebbles’ ears in a loving display of affection. Adorable!

For the candid snaps, ten-year-old Eric, whom Simon shares with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, looked so grown up wearing a royal blue T-shirt and matching blue joggers.

© Instagram Simon is smitten with his new family member

Captioning the images, the former X Factor judge simply penned: "LOVE". His post quickly garnered thousands of messages in the comments section, with fans flocking to share their thoughts.

One follower wrote: "Awwwww they're so cute together" while another chimed in: "Gorgeous dog and your son looks so much like you".

A third commented: "A boy and his dog!! They will be best buddies!!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Gorgeous [red heart emoji] So special growing up with pets".

© Instagram The TV star's new pup is called Pebbles

Simon's love of dogs is well documented. In 2015, he told Glamour: "I have always loved dogs but had no idea how much happiness they would bring to my life." He is already a proud dog parent to pet pooches Daisy, Freddie and Yorkire Terriers, Squiddly and Diddly whom he shares with his fiancée Lauren.

The happy couple welcomed their son Eric into the world on Valentine's Day in 2014. Since welcoming Eric, Simon has been incredibly candid about how his life has changed for the better. "Before Eric, my life was 99 per cent work. I was obsessed with it," he admitted in an interview with The Sun, before adding: "Now Eric is around, I don't work through the night anymore. If he hadn't come along, God knows what would have happened."

© Getty Images Simon and Lauren got engaged in 2021

Lauren and Simon took their relationship to the next level in 2021, with music mogul Simon popping the question during a trip to Barbados.

According to The Sun, the proposal is thought to have been an intimate affair with only their son Eric and Lauren's 17-year-old son, Adam, from her previous marriage, present.

© Getty Images The couple welcomed their son Eric in 2014

Speaking in February 2022, Simon revealed the couple's son Eric had a big part in coaching him towards the proposal. "One hundred percent he had to coach me. And we planned it. He was a big part of it," he told Entertainment Tonight.