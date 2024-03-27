Simon Cowell has 'fallen in love' with brand new family addition

As a self-confessed dog lover, Simon Cowell will occasionally treat fans to a candid photo featuring his four-legged family members.

On Wednesday, the BGT judge teased fans that he may have welcomed another furry companion into his family with a series of photos and videos on his Instagram feed. In the photos, Simon couldn't have looked more besotted as snuggled into a tiny chihuahua.

Simon Cowell 'falls in love' with new family addition

"I’ve just fallen in love," he confessed in the caption. Whilst the music producer is yet to confirm whether the little pooch is now a part of his family, the pup would certainly make an adorable addition to his pack. Simon also shared a video of himself cooing at the chihuahua.

The Britain's Got Talent judge was besotted

The potential new addition will join Simon's pack of five dogs he already owns. He is the proud owner of Yorkshire terriers Squiddly and Diddly as well as his late mum's dog Freddy and Daisy, who he adopted in Barbados. In January, Simon welcomed Pebbles, a beautiful German Shephard.

Pebbles' arrival came with a number of adorable family photos, including an appearance from Simon's rarely-seen son, Eric, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman.

Simon teased fans that he has welcomed a new family addition

"LOVE" Simon wrote in the caption. The featured image showed Eric snuggling up to the pooch who was sitting cosily on a fury bed. A second photo showed Eric cuddling up on the sofa with his new companion.

Other snaps at the time showed Simon, Lauren, Eric and Simon's stepson Adam as they headed out on a woodland walk with their new arrival.

The group donned matching black puffer coats to battle the winter cold, but accessoried with glamorous sunglasses as the sun was still shining.

Simon has always been incredibly open about his love of dogs. In 2015, he told Glamour: "I have always loved dogs but had no idea how much happiness they would bring to my life."

He has also been an outspoken supporter of animal welfare. According to E News, he donated more than $32,600 to the Humane Society International to shut down dog meat farms in South Korea in 2018.