Prince Edward's son James, Earl of Wessex set to move out of family home?

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's eldest child, Lady Louise Windsor, has already flown the nest and is studying in Scotland, but could it be her brother, James, Earl of Wessex's turn to leave the family home?

Their son is currently 17, and due to turn 18 in December this year. His current studies are at Radley College, where he is taking A-levels, but he could be due to go to university next year if he wishes.

© Karwai Tang James could be following in his sister's footsteps

Most royals have moved out of home for their undergraduate degrees, a chance to fly the nest and experience life as a young adult somewhere new.

Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey explains why he have little information about James' plan at the moment: "The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's children have largely grown up out of the public eye, so plans for their future education are not likely to be released in advance. But there's definitely a pattern for the royals to take gap years abroad before enrolling at university. Campuses in other cities are likely to afford them a greater deal of privacy than being in London, and means that they get the full student experience."

A royal institution

© Shutterstock Kate Middleton on her graduation day, St. Andrews University, June 2005

St. Andrews University has become a bit of a royal institution with Prince William and Princess Kate both obtaining their degrees from there. William has a Geography degree, while Kate studied History of Art. Now, Lady Louise Windsor is studying there too.

While Louise is currently studying English, she has a diverse range of interests. According to reports, Louise has previously stated on her LinkedIn page: "I am interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy, or law."

Louise stayed at St Salvator's Hall in her first year, before moving out into private, shared accommodation.

© UK Press via Getty Images Louise is Edward and Sophie's eldest

Sallies, as it is affectionately known, is no ordinary halls. The common room features a piano, TV, and snooker table, and it's fully catered.

The halls, which happen to be where William and Kate previously resided, also come with a professional cleaner who visits weekly to keep the space sparkling. How lovely!

© Alamy Sallies Hall is catered with a cleaner

Working for a living

Speaking about her daughter's studies, ahead of her university decision, Duchess Sophie told The Times: "She's working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn’t force her, but if she wants to, she can. She's quite clever."

Sophie has been keen for her children to have a relatively normal upbringing despite being key members of the royal family.

© Getty Images The couple are keen for their kids to work for a living

"We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely going to have to work for a living. Hence why we made the decision not to use HRH titles," Sophie told The Times.

Cousins Eugenie and Beatrice also have 'normal jobs' too – so it's not something that's too uncommon in royal circles.