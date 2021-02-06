Princess Anne gives fans glimpse inside cosy living room with new photo The royal has a beautiful home

Princess Anne has shared a photo taken inside her living room, in which she can be seen watching Scotland play rugby alongside her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

The royal's beautiful front room was full of ornaments, and had plenty of framed pictures on the walls.

Anne could be seen sitting next to her other half on a large red patterned sofa, and in front of them was a plasma TV showing the match.

A chic lamp filled the room with light, and we could even make out a dog bed on the floor next to the TV cabinet.

The Princess Royal has a beautiful home

But fans fell in love with one detail in particular – how homely the space is!

"Love it, feels like home," wrote one fan beneath the post on the royal family's Instagram.

"I love that their house looks like anyone’s house," added another, with a third saying: "I love the lived-in cosy look."

The gorgeous photo was captioned: "As @scotlandteam Patron, The Princess Royal often supports the team from the stands."

"Her Royal Highness and Vice Admiral Sir Tim cheered Scotland on from home today as they played England for the Calcutta Cup, 150 years since their first match. Well played, Scotland!"

Princess Anne has unveiled various areas inside of her home during the coronavirus pandemic as she has been joining virtual calls and conferences.

In July, she collaborated with charity, Save The Children UK, as she read a story to entertain children during lockdown, and did so from a room in the home with unexpectedly bright décor including lime green curtains.

In April, she filmed from a separate room in the home with cream walls, a combination of brass and wooden furniture and several animal ornaments.

