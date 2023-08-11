Princess Anne's walk-in fridge in unconventional country kitchen is her 'favourite place'

Set on a 700-acre estate, Princess Anne's country home at Gatcombe Park is bound to be filled with impressive features – or so you may think.

Zara Tindall's mother was given the Grade II-listed property as a wedding gift when she married her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, but she has made it into a surprisingly cosy home which she shares with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

The property reportedly has "a very relaxed country-house style, with the dogs and horses taking priority," according to The Lady magazine. An article titled 'Christmas with Princess Anne' shared new details about the royal's "unconventional" kitchen, which is "large but simple" with an incredible walk-in fridge. So why is the fridge supposedly her favourite place?

The Lady writes: "Her tiny frame is testament to the fact that she is not a big eater, but the large walk-in fridge is her favourite place. The cook will leave snacks for the princess to graze on. Strong cheeses, pâté and cooked hams hanging from the cold interior walls of the refrigerated room are in endless supply. Pheasants, of course, will hang when in season."

The Princess Royal does not like waste so staff are encouraged to find a use for everything in the kitchen, reveals the publication.

The royal has a large walk-in fridge at her home

When it comes to Anne's favourite foods, The Lady explains how the Queen's daughter likes simple cuisine, but on occasion, she asks her cook to prepare a recipe she has found in a magazine. The mother-of-two sticks to lighter meals during a working day or at formal events.

The Princess Royal reportedly likes to graze on strong cheeses and pâté

We also know a little about Anne's dinner party habits. The 72-year-old royal prefers simplicity over fuss, opting to serve her dinner guests "pork pies" or "anything by Fray Bentos," a supermarket brand of tinned meat.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Anne lives with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence while her daughter Zara Tindall is nearby

According to MailOnline, the Princess likes to serve "whichever she could defrost the quickest," along with boiled potatoes and either peas or green beans.

Regarding her speedy meal choices, Anne previously explained: "After all, one wants everyone out of the house by 9.15pm at the latest. For pudding, I pass them a choc ice to eat in the car."

