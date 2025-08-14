Robbie Williams' record-breaking $40m Florida mansion near David Beckham

Robbie Williams, his wife Ayda Field and their four adorable children, Theodora (Teddy) and Colette (Coco), and two sons, Charlton (Charlie) and Beau are set to move into an impressive new home – and it's already breaking records.

The hitmaker is acquiring the property in Florida for a whopping $40 million, which will make it the most expensive sale in the area. The house is around a 40-minute drive from David Beckham's Miami pad. Pictures and details of the jaw-dropping family home have been revealed on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com - here's what you need to know…

While the estate in Coral Gables cost $40 million, Robbie chose to pay an extra $5 million for furnishings inside. The building houses seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two separate powder rooms.

Tour Robbie's new Florida home

1/ 7 © Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The house's exterior The exterior is stark white, and the building is surrounded by perfectly manicured lawns and verdant trees. It's situated on a peninsula, adding to the stunning vistas. It's a very warm welcome for guests with a spectacular porch with white columns, and a large, wooden front door.

2/ 7 © Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The open-plan living space The layout is open-plan downstairs with a very modern décor. The dining-cum-sitting room is akin to a hotel lobby with carefully curated, super-stylish furniture.



3/ 7 © Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The bar There's a luxurious bar inside the property, made from marble – the perfect place for entertaining!



4/ 7 © Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The kitchen Cooking will be a joy in their mammoth kitchen, complete with a marble-topped island and giant ovens.



5/ 7 © Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The pool The very unique round pool with incredible views must be a highlight of the purchase, and we're sure the luxury gym will be used a lot by fitness fans Robbie and Ayda.



6/ 7 © Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The veranda The property has an indoor-outdoor feel with lots of windows and a veranda-style seating area. We can just imagine the whole family here enjoying lovely food and garden views.



7/ 7 © Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty The jetty There's even a 75-foot dock outside, just steps away from their home, so the family can access the water very easily. Living the dream!



Robbie's London home

The family also have a wonderful home across the pond in the UK. Their residence is in the exclusive Holland Park area of Kensington, a place that's very popular with celebrities including the likes of Victoria and David Beckham, who live in a mansion nearby with their kids.

© Getty Images Robbie Williams and Ayda Field like to spend time in the UK and the US

Robbie and Ayda have previously shared glimpses into their West London £17.5 million abode, including when it was all decked in December 2024 with three amazing Christmas trees.

"All aboard The Williams Express #christmas #polarexpress #family. Wishing you all a very blessed and joyous season!! The Williams Family," Ayda captioned the clip, which revealed a toy train running around the trees.