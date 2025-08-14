Robbie Williams' record-breaking $40m Florida mansion near David Beckham

The hitmaker is acquiring the property in Florida for a whopping $40 million, which will make it the most expensive sale in the area. The house is around a 40-minute drive from David Beckham's Miami pad. Pictures and details of the jaw-dropping family home have been revealed on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com - here's what you need to know…
While the estate in Coral Gables cost $40 million, Robbie chose to pay an extra $5 million for furnishings inside. The building houses seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two separate powder rooms.
Tour Robbie's new Florida home
1/7
The house's exterior
The exterior is stark white, and the building is surrounded by perfectly manicured lawns and verdant trees. It's situated on a peninsula, adding to the stunning vistas.
It's a very warm welcome for guests with a spectacular porch with white columns, and a large, wooden front door.
You may also like
2/7
The open-plan living space
The layout is open-plan downstairs with a very modern décor. The dining-cum-sitting room is akin to a hotel lobby with carefully curated, super-stylish furniture.
3/7
The bar
There's a luxurious bar inside the property, made from marble – the perfect place for entertaining!
4/7
The kitchen
Cooking will be a joy in their mammoth kitchen, complete with a marble-topped island and giant ovens.
5/7
The pool
The very unique round pool with incredible views must be a highlight of the purchase, and we're sure the luxury gym will be used a lot by fitness fans Robbie and Ayda.
6/7
The veranda
The property has an indoor-outdoor feel with lots of windows and a veranda-style seating area. We can just imagine the whole family here enjoying lovely food and garden views.
7/7
The jetty
There's even a 75-foot dock outside, just steps away from their home, so the family can access the water very easily. Living the dream!
Robbie and Ayda have previously shared glimpses into their West London £17.5 million abode, including when it was all decked in December 2024 with three amazing Christmas trees.
"All aboard The Williams Express #christmas #polarexpress #family. Wishing you all a very blessed and joyous season!! The Williams Family," Ayda captioned the clip, which revealed a toy train running around the trees.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage