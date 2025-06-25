NCIS' Vanessa Lachey and husband Nick make $7.4m decision that will impact their kids

Vanessa and Nick Lachey have only been living back in Los Angeles for less than a year, but they are ready to uproot their three children again.

The former NCIS: Hawai'i star and her husband have reportedly put their Encino home on the market for $7.4 million, after they bought the property in July 2024 following their move back from the Aloha State.

New home

According to TMZ, the six-bedroom, nine bathroom property was listed on June 23, 2025, less than one year after they purchased the over 8,000 square feet abode for $6.8 million.

The three-story home is located in the gated Amstoy Estates neighborhood and boasts resort-like backyard amenities, including a pool, a pool house, and a basketball court.

© Instagram Vanessa and Nick are selling their Encino home after returning to LA from Hawaii

Inside, there is a chef's kitchen with marble surfaces, a spacious butler's pantry, high-end Thermador appliances, and a large eat-in island.

There is plenty to keep you entertained, too, with a movie theater, a gym, a recreation room, and a seated bar with a glass-encased wine wall.

Vanessa and Nick were raising their children in Hawai'i when she was filming the CBS series NCIS: Hawaii.

They lived in a 7,732-square-foot Honolulu mansion, which they purchased for $8.8 million in 2022 and sold for $9.45 million in August 2024.

Return to LA

© Instagram Vanessa and Nick lived in Hawaii with their 3 kids

When the show was unexpectedly cancelled in 2024, they decided to move the family back to Los Angeles.

At the time, the actress, 44, shared several photos on Instagram of herself and Nick, 51, with their kids, wearing leis and walking together into the sunset, symbolizing the end of their time on the island.

'A Hui Hou' Home is where the heart is… Hawai'i, you will always have my heart!" she penned.

© Instagram The family lives in Hawaii while Vanessa filmed NCIS: Hawai'i

"Mahalo Nui Loa for 3 beautiful, magical years you gave me and my family! Now, on to the next adventure. Off into the sunset we go!"

The decision to cancel the show after three seasons was a shock to fans and Vanessa, who admitted she was "gutted, confused, blindsided" by the news.

Producers had agreed to a budget cut and were open to other concessions to keep the show going, but it was not to be.

© Instagram Vanessa and Nick returned to LA after NCIS: Hawai'i was canceled

"Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all!" Vanessa continued in the hours after, before adding, "Mahalo Nui Loa," which translates to "Thank you very much."

Days later, she released a very emotional message, thanking the fans and the crew for their love.

© CBS Photo Archive NCIS: Hawai'i was canceled after 3 seasons

"I'm wishing for my crew and my cast that we all remember the Beauty of what we had… we will spread this Aloha in every direction we go," she wrote.

"I wish we had more time, I'm sorry we don't. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I'm sorry we didn't. I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won’t be disappointed. Salt of the earth people!"