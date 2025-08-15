Jim Carrey sells his Hollywood mansion for 41 percent below asking price

Jim Carrey is officially leaving Hollywood after selling his mansion for 41 percent below the asking price. The 63-year-old actor announced his retirement in March 2022, but he never fully left Hollywood.

In the last few years, Jim has stepped back from the limelight, with just a few acting credits since 2016. So the sale of his only Hollywood home sent ripples through the industry.

He first listed his 10,954 square-foot home, where he lived for nearly 30 years, for $29 million in 2023. The mansion sits on two acres and has five bedrooms and six bedrooms. A few days ago, it was announced that Jim sold his Brentwood mansion for $17 million, a far cry from the original asking price.

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Jim's sprawling estate in Brentwood

Jim Carrey's long Hollywood career

From 2020 to 2024, Jim starred as Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog series. While discussing the animated films with Access Hollywood in 2022, he shared his desires to retire from the industry.

"I am being fairly serious," Jim said. "It depends – if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might. I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break."

He continued: "I really like my quiet life. And I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough."

© Getty Images The only movies Jim's been in recently are part of the Sonic the Hedgehog series

Jim has been in the industry for over 40 years. His first role was in a Canadian television film, but he became a household name after starring in In Living Color during the early '90s. Since then, Jim starred in dozens of blockbusters – from Ace Ventura: Pet Detective to Dumb and Dumber and Bruce Almighty.

In 2018, Jim was nominated for an Emmy for the documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, which gave a behind-the-scenes-look at how he adopted an idiosyncratic persona while filming Man on the Moon in 1999.

Where will Jim live?

© Getty Images Jim's daughter Jane lived in the Brentwood home with him

While Jim appears to be leaving Los Angeles, the sale of his Hollywood mansion only increases his $180 million net worth, meaning he can live anywhere he likes.

The actor owns a property in Maui, Hawaii, which he confirmed on his website in 2017. Jim became a resident of the island after buying a home near the waterfront in Makena. He may be spending more time there after the sale of his Brentwood mansion.

Jim could also choose to live in his home country of Canada. He owns a cottage on Baptiste Lake near Bancroft, Ontario, which is not too far away from his hometown of Toronto.

The actor is looking to retire

"It's always nice to be back [in Canada]," Jim told the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024. "It's a kind of heaven."