HELLO! readers say royals should pay for their renovations

Home renovation is always an expensive business, but for the British royal family and their lavish homes, the price tags are even more jaw-dropping.

The costs of each renovation have to be made public, as they are financed by the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, which means that we have full access to information about how much it costs to overhaul a royal home – and that information has divided royal fans.

With the price of Buckingham Palace's renovation coming to a hefty £369 million, it's perhaps not surprising that there's a bit of unhappiness about the public being the ones providing the money.

Nearly 77% of HELLO! readers told a survey they thought that the royal family should be paying for their home renovations privately, while just 23% believe that they should continue to be funded with taxpayer money.

I don't find it entirely surprising that people wish for the British royal family to do up their residences with their own money: while some of them form a part of our country's tourism industry, others are seen as luxurious houses with no public access.

In a time where royalty plays an increasingly symbolic, rather than regulatory, role, taxpayer money going into the renovation of their residences may seem like a rather dated concept to many.

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, commented on how the royal family are approaching their renovations.

"I think the royal family are conscious of any costs to the taxpayer," she began, "and that's why we've heard that the Prince and Princess of Wales will pay for their own renovations at Forest Lodge, their new home.

"Amid the Buckingham Palace renovations, the King has stuck to his plan of opening up more of the royal residences to the public to make them more accessible, with visitors able to explore the East Wing for the first time in its 175-year history last year."

Indeed, nowadays, it's becoming much more common for the royal family to pay out of pocket for their home renovations.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as Prince Andrew, contributed significant amounts of their own money for Bagshot Park and Windsor's Royal Lodge, respectively.

It's clear that the next King and his family are taking a more future-facing approach that accounts for the modernised figurative role of the monarchy, and hopefully that means a continued reshuffle of how taxpayers' money is spent.