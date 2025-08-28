Meghan Markle seeks 'mental clarity' with unseen space inside $29m mansion

The Duchess of Sussex may have filmed season two of With Love, Meghan, in a rental house in order to keep her family life a little more private, but she's filmed an Instagram video promoting the show from inside her own mansion. Meghan lives with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and now we've been able to see a new corner of their stunning Montecito property. Check out the video above to take a peek into their home.

Meghan's home includes a lot of neutrals

Meghan was showing herself customizing white sweatshirts with cute motifs such as strawberries and croissants and alongside the clip, she wrote: "Made some gifts to share and celebrate the premiere today." In the background, a corner of her home could be seen with a white tub chair, a matching rug and a large flower canvas on the wall.

Feng Shui expert Joanne Jones from Trusted Psychics has analysed the colour chart and explained that decorating your room with whites can help "evoke a sense of space, sharp focus, and mental clarity". She continues that it is "ideal for calming busy or cluttered rooms, it creates a clean, ordered backdrop that allows the mind to rest and distractions to fade".

Their home office is incredibly stylish

A lot of Meghan and Harry's home appears to have been styled with chic, neutral tones, in keeping with the rustic feel of their chateau-inspired mansion. We've seen their shared office with a giant desk, the lounge with a light cream sofa and even Lilibet's room with stunning woodland murals on the wall.

LISTEN: The lowdown on Meghan's new wine

The video also allows a very small glimpse into the adjoining room, which has been wallpapered with green floral paper. There is also a TV mounted on the wall. It's unknown what this nook could be, but it looks as though it works perfectly for Meghan to organize her gorgeous packages for influential people.

Meghan's home style evolution

Meghan had a bookcase organised by colour at her Toronto home

Unearthed images from Meghan's Tig days reveal how she used to style her properties before meeting Prince Harry. While she's maintained tricks like book stacking and her love for candles, what's worth noting is how pared back the Duchess' style is now. She once was a fan of a rainbow-organised bookshelf, and now she appears to lean into more neutral hues.

Where Meghan used to live with her former husband

Meghan's former marital home with ex Trevor Engelson was very different to the property she lives in now. They used to reside in Hancock Park, and the four-bedroom home was rather modern. The lounge resembled a swanky hotel lobby with simple white walls, modern art and an abundance of cushions arranged immaculately on the sofas.