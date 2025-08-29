Luxurious ways to work colour into your home in 2025

If the thought of colour drenching, feature walls and bright wallpaper sends shivers down your spine, you may prefer to go for a more subtle approach to colour in your home. Luxury interior designer Dara Huang is a firm fan of neutrals but that doesn't mean she shies away from colour altogether – here's how to ace the perfect balance.

01. Start with a calm and a neutral base

"Some interior designers love colours, but our Design Haus Liberty signature style usually starts with a warm, earthy neutral base - something like ivory, oat, linen, and pale stone. These tones create a soothing backdrop that allows a space to feel timeless and elevated.

"I love using tone-on-tone; it feels calming but layered, like a monochrome outfit that’s still interesting. You can then build on this, accentuating neutral backgrounds with carefully selected pops of colour."

02. Add subtle pops of colour through accessories

"While we rarely paint a room in bold tones, I incorporate small, controlled injections of colour into a room's scheme. For example, a burgundy velvet chair, a blue ceramic lamp, or rich maroon artwork. If you start with a neutral base and then have colour in all the accessories, your home is always easy to update colour-wise every few years."

© Design Haus Liberty © Design Haus Liberty

03. Mocha mousse is Pantone's colour of the year - embrace it

"Mocha mousse is the 2025 colour of the year and I absolutely love it. This chic shade adds personality to your space, lending depth without overpowering the neutral base. Think plush velvet cushions, statement rugs, or lamp bases in this warm, inviting shade."

04. Don’t overuse bold colours in large spaces

"One of our biggest rules is to avoid going bold with wall colours unless there's architectural logic. A deep shade can be amazing in a powder room or dining nook, but in large open spaces, it can overwhelm. Look to use colours on joinery, stone, and glass as the hero instead."

© Design Haus Liberty

05. Think lighting and not just paint

"The way to elevate any scheme in a home is by layering lighting, and this can change the appearance of the colour on your walls too. People often forget about lighting and make it an afterthought. You actually need four different types of lighting for every space, so ambient, task, accent and decorative layers ensure your colours reveal their full potential. Warm lighting can make creams glow and greys feel cosy and it's the secret to making your interiors feel expensive."

06. Small details matter

"You can look to update the small details in a home to make an impact. For instance, updating a door handle or a socket cover. You may not think of these as places that will make a difference but these tiny finishes in aged brass or matte black, for example, can sharpen a neutral palette, making everything pop."