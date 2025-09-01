Inside Liv Tyler's sprawling countryside home after she made huge life change

Over the past decade, Liv Tyler has established herself as something of a real estate connoisseur, amassing an impressive portfolio of homes around the world. Equally drawn to the buzz of the city and the serenity of the seaside, the actress has secured homes in New York, London, and California. In 2001, Liv Tyler purchased a multi-story brownstone dating back to the late 1800s in New York’s Greenwich Village for $2.53 million. She worked closely with architect Ben Pentreath to transform the space, incorporating wood flooring, Polish glass, and Venetian-inspired décor. The carefully curated home was later sold in 2019 for an impressive $17.45 million.

Following the sale, Liv relocated to the United Kingdom, where she purchased a £11.25 million townhouse in West London. Spanning four stories, the home features mid-century furniture, elegant chandeliers, and Art Deco flooring. Liv added her signature bohemian flair with blush-toned curtains, chequered rugs, and striking feature walls.

© Instagram Liv Tyler and her children

However, the actress now calls California’s Ojai Valley home, having traded the fast pace of city life for a more idyllic life away from the spotlight. "My whole life, I have always wanted to live in the countryside," she told The Rake earlier in 2025. The move was largely down to the time she spent with her family in the UK countryside during the Covid pandemic.

© WireImage Liv Tyler has a vast property portfolio

She continued: "Covid changed things and put them into perspective. When it came, we were all in the English countryside, David [Gardner] and I, and the children. It was the first time ever, I thought, that I had no homework to do; I always felt like there was something I hadn't done and I was going to get into trouble [for it]. It made me think about the things I was passionate about, and I had just done a T.V. show in L.A. where I was away from the kids for six months, and it didn’t feel right.

"I love acting so much in the moment, when you’re connecting with the crew and the people you work with, but when I got home and we were in that life-or-death situation [of the pandemic], there was no question where I wanted to be and what I wanted to be doing. I was getting so much more pleasure out of ironing the sheets or changing the bed. So having wondered where my passions lay, I started having these ideas."

Her sprawling Ojai Valley home boasts a spacious, open-plan interior with soaring ceilings and inviting fireplaces. Outside, the backyard features a serene pool — and even a flock of chickens, adding a charming rustic touch to the serene setting.

Inside Liv Tyler's home

© Instagram Liv's house has light wooden floors Wooden floors Liv Tyler’s kitchen features light wood flooring, round windows, and ornate ceilings, creating a warm and airy atmosphere. The open-plan layout makes it a perfect space for her children to gather and play.



© Instagram Liv's cozy armchair Cozy armchair Liv has styled her furniture with warm textiles, cozy finishes, and vintage pillows, creating an inviting and lived-in feel throughout the space.



© Instagram Liv has chickens in her backyard Liv's chickens Enhancing the farmhouse vibe, Liv keeps chickens in her backyard. Sage-green wooden door panels add a charming, rustic touch to the property.



© Instagram Liv has a piano in her living room Stunning piano Liv’s children clearly have a knack for music, as evidenced by the stunning glossy black piano in her living room. Large windows flood the space with natural light, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere.

