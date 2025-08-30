Stacey Solomon's garden at £1.2 million Pickle Cottage looks like an endless forest in new video

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon has completely transformed her £1.2 million Essex mansion, Pickle Cottage, since she and her husband, Joe Swash, first purchased the property back in 2021. Though they've given it an overhaul with a whole lot of DIY work, certain features of the land have been spectacular since the family got a hold of the home – and one of them is the absolutely enormous garden, which looks like it could be an endless forest. See a brand-new video of the garden above…

© Instagram Stacey and Joe have transformed Pickle Cottage

Alongside the video of her pond, with her immense garden in the background, Stacey penned the caption: "It's peeing down here, weather looks like it's going to be like this for the foreseeable. I'm going to get our warmer clothes out of the loft & have a switch round, then do some crafts with the kids [white heart emoji]."

Stacey Solomon's new 'mansion' at Pickle Cottage

The former Loose Women panellist has made her home a complete haven for her five children and many pets, but never stops adding new features to make the cottage even more incredible. Taking to Instagram, recently, Stacey's father, David Solomon, revealed that he had been asked by his daughter to build a second home in their garden, but not one for the kids! See the video here.

© Instagram Stacey's dad turned the rotten Wendy house into a rabbit haven

In the clip, he revealed Stacey's brand new rabbit hutch, which had been done up from a dilapidated structure to what appears to be a mini house, with a little dormer window in the roof. According to Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, this hutch is part of a wider trend among celebrity gardens in general.

"With Paris Hilton and Kylie Jenner's dogs having their own mini homes in, Stacey Solomon thought she would join the trend – but for her beloved rabbits," Rachel says. "It's a playful touch to the grounds of Pickle Cottage and also a good example of reusing and recycling, as Stacey's father used a rotting Wendy house as a basis for the structure."