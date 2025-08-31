Rod Stewart shares glimpse of never-before-seen dining room at £4m home with Penny Lancaster

Sir Rod Stewart, 80, has revealed a never-before-seen part of his home. The singer shared a snap of his lavish dining room ahead of a dinner party with friends.

Posting to Instagram, the rock legend wrote: "A few of the guys are coming over tonight, won’t look like this in the morning!" The image gave fans a rare look at his flamboyant interiors.

Followers were quick to comment on the photo. One wrote: "Rod knows how to do a party." Another added: "What's for dinner? Have fun, Sir Rod."

Others were impressed by the setting itself. One fan said, "How I’d love to have a seat at that table and a sing-along." Another posted: "We are going to need to see an after photo, Sir Rod!"

A Rococo revival trend

Rod’s dining room has become a masterclass in the Rococo revival interiors trend. The look is expected to be one of the biggest for 2026.

His tablescape featured a lace tablecloth, floral chairs and gold candlesticks. The dramatic curtains and ruffled draping on his Roman statue also tied into the style.

Megan Murray, interiors and lifestyle writer, explained why the look is gaining popularity. She said: "Interior design is all about 'more is more' right now. While a few years ago, sleek minimalism was everything, maximalism is increasingly popular – even for those who wouldn’t have considered themselves overly maximalist before!"

© Sir Rod Stewart Sir Rod in his flamboyant dining room

She added: "Layering bright, bold prints is commonplace across residential and commercial interiors – from Instagrammable homes to trending hotels. More than that, though, Rococo design itself is in fact having a revival."

Megan continued: "While Rod’s dining room definitely isn’t for everyone, it’s actually on trend despite the scheme being completed nearly a decade ago."

The comeback of ruffles and Rococo-inspired details reflects a shift away from minimalism.

Megan said: "We will always see contemporary design look to the past for inspiration, but across fashion and interiors, the frills, ruffles, gold accents and floral patterns associated with the late 1700s are being favoured in 2025 for an aesthetic that's full of culture, depth and romance."

Rod’s dining room showed how the trend can be embraced in different ways. His combination of antiques and playful flourishes demonstrates both subtle and maximalist takes on Rococo revival.

The singer has always been known for his bold sense of style. His interiors prove his taste extends well beyond the stage.