Ben Fogle's life-sized tribute to wife inside private lounge at £2.2m home

Impassioned traveller, Ben Fogle, is constantly exploring the world, both personally and professionally, but Henley is where he calls home. When the New Lives in the Wild presenter is spending time with his wife Marina and two children at his UK residence, he often shares glimpses of his wholesome home life. On Wednesday, the star delighted fans with a fresh look inside his £2.2 million family home – revealing an extra special, life-sized portrait hanging on the wall.

The image, shared to his 665,000 followers, showed he and his wife snuggled on the sofa with two pet dogs, perfectly mirroring the pose they held for a portrait, which is hanging on the wall behind them. The couple are sitting on a green sofa, positioned in their lounge with patterned lamps and mirrors seem either side of the shot.

Ben added a sentimental caption to the loved-up picture, explaining their love story. He penned: "This is us. 19 years together. The portrait was a wedding gift from my parents with the dogs, Maggi and Inca, that brought us together. We met in the park, walking our dogs. I proposed on a Caribbean beach after rowing the Atlantic. We wed in the Portuguese countryside. And we honeymooned in the Outer Hebrides (with the dogs). And that was all within a year. A lot has happened in 20 years. And here we are older, wiser and stronger."

The Fogle family love to spend time in the garden

The garden is a well-used feature at their sprawling estate, where the family gather to spend time. The property boasts a tennis court, a swimming pool and a vegetable patch, making it quite the destination, especially in summer. We've also seen pictures of everyone gathered around a table, enjoying dinner alfresco.

Despite relishing their current home life, Ben and his family are reportedly set for a huge change at their gorgeous cottage. According to The Sun, the couple have submitted planning permission with hopes to transform an existing garage and a workshop into a podcast and yoga studio. It is unknown if these modifications are already underway.

Ben Fogle's London home

The presenter also has a second property, located in London. It's an investment property in West London, as reported by the MailOnline, and it has previously been listed on the market for a whopping £26,000-a-month. The five-bedroom residence has incredible décor and a writing hut at the end of the garden.

© Instagram Ben wants his children to be raised in the countryside

Ben made the decision to live in Henley full-time after he found himself seeking the countryside as much as possible. “Although we have a place in London, I was in Fawley more often, which is why we made the decision. It’s my little bit of paradise," he told the Henley Standard. Speaking about his Henley surroundings, he said: "It's a beautiful, lovely thriving community here. That’s the kind of setting I’d like my children to grow up in."