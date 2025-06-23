Ben Fogle reveals hidden live-in 'hut' at rural home with wife Marina

Adventurer Ben Fogle has published over 30 books, so it only makes sense that he has a cosy nook to write in.

The TV star, 51, lives in Oxfordshire with his wife Marina and their two children, but on Monday, he revealed his secret area away from his brood where he gets to work.

"Happy Monday. To my writer's hut to finish my next book," Ben wrote, captioning a photo where he was seen sitting inside a beach hut-style cabin.

Ben's writing hut featured white wooden walls with a built-in bed covered in patterned cushions. The space also had a shelf for a set of leather-bound books, a chest of drawers, and a cosy armchair for his gorgeous pooch.

Ben's followers were quick to react with well-wishes as the star of New Lives in the Wild beckons in a new week. "Happy Monday everyone! Sending you positive vibes so that you can have a great week, sunny and full of joy," wrote one fan, while another added: "You’re inspiring us all with your writing, Ben, keep going!"

Ben's family home

Meanwhile, the author of Inspire: Lessons from the Wilderness shares his main bolthole with his children, Ludo, 16, and Iona, 14. It is a £2.6 million property which he has previously described as an 'old flint cottage'.

As someone who has spent much of his working life immersed in wildlife, it is no surprise that Ben's home is at one with nature. "We have plenty of deer that like to eat our roses, moles that dig up the lawn and even a wild population of wallabies that bounce into our garden and chase the dogs, but we love it," Ben told Metro in 2023.

"We live in an old flint cottage in Oxfordshire. It is in a rural setting surrounded by woodland, fields, and nature."

The family love to spend time in the garden

That isn't to say that his home isn't beautiful. A photo of the Ben Fogle: Return to the Wild star enjoying an al-fresco dinner with his family revealed his garden is a leafy haven with a large table covered in a floral tablecloth and topped with patterned crockery for a pop of colour.

© Instagram The star admitted he likes "maximalist" interiors

Their living room features a similar aesthetic with a green velvet sofa, an eclectic array of colourful wall art and a maximalist printed rug.