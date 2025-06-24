Ben Fogle's home confession about idyllic life with wife Marina

Ben Fogle, 51, lives with his wife Marina in Henley, while their children Ludovic, 15, and Iona, 14, attend a nearby boarding school.
The New Lives in the Wild presenter often shares updates about his idyllic home life on Instagram, but did you know that Ben has hired help at home?
The star made the confession in a House Beautiful interview where he said: "I spend lots of time in our garden, but we rely on help. I'm very happy to get my fingers dirty, but I'm not particularly knowledgeable, so I would describe myself as an apprentice green-fingered gardener."
The pristine garden is an area often showcased on Ben's social media, and the impressive plot is 1.3 acres of land and on it there is a tennis court, a swimming pool and even a pond.
The main residence on the sprawling country estate is glorious inside with a beautiful kitchen, quirky lounge and three bedrooms. There is also a summer room on site.
In 2024, it was reported that the couple intended to demolish their existing garage and replace it with a brand-new two-storey building to house a home office, two-bay garage, a recording studio and yoga space.
Plans were approved by the local council and the comments from the documents read: "It is accepted that the proposed building is large, but it is believed to be acceptable given the scale of the existing dwelling and extend of the residential curtilage."
It's unknown if these major works have already taken place or if they are still in progress. We are yet to see glimpses of these spaces online.
Writing sanctuary
Earlier this month, Ben revealed his very own writing hut that he has in the back garden. Inside the rustic wagon, the star has set up a unique space with sofa-cum-bed, chest of drawers, a comfy armchair and a bookshelf. He was pictured inside the twee room alongside one of his beloved dogs.
"Happy Monday. To my writer's hut to finish my next book," Ben wrote.
UK tour
As well as writing and TV presenting, Ben has been on a tour this year, taking his one-man show across the country.
Explaining what attendees could expect ahead of the tour dates, Ben penned: "If you want to hear me bring my adventures to life on stage, I am bringing my sell out stage show to a theatre near you in March. From Antarctica to the Nile and from Chernobyl to Everest I’ll be bringing the wilderness to life in my theatre show. I’ll take you behind the scenes of New Lives in the Wild and share some of my thoughts and ideas in a show that will leave you hopeful and happy."