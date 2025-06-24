Ben Fogle's home confession about idyllic life with wife Marina

Ben Fogle, 51, lives with his wife Marina in Henley, while their children Ludovic, 15, and Iona, 14, attend a nearby boarding school.

The New Lives in the Wild presenter often shares updates about his idyllic home life on Instagram, but did you know that Ben has hired help at home?

The star made the confession in a House Beautiful interview where he said: "I spend lots of time in our garden, but we rely on help. I'm very happy to get my fingers dirty, but I'm not particularly knowledgeable, so I would describe myself as an apprentice green-fingered gardener."

The pristine garden is an area often showcased on Ben's social media, and the impressive plot is 1.3 acres of land and on it there is a tennis court, a swimming pool and even a pond.

The family love to spend time in the garden

The main residence on the sprawling country estate is glorious inside with a beautiful kitchen, quirky lounge and three bedrooms. There is also a summer room on site.

In 2024, it was reported that the couple intended to demolish their existing garage and replace it with a brand-new two-storey building to house a home office, two-bay garage, a recording studio and yoga space.

Marina has previously revealed the family's outdoor pool

Plans were approved by the local council and the comments from the documents read: "It is accepted that the proposed building is large, but it is believed to be acceptable given the scale of the existing dwelling and extend of the residential curtilage."

It's unknown if these major works have already taken place or if they are still in progress. We are yet to see glimpses of these spaces online.

Writing sanctuary

Earlier this month, Ben revealed his very own writing hut that he has in the back garden. Inside the rustic wagon, the star has set up a unique space with sofa-cum-bed, chest of drawers, a comfy armchair and a bookshelf. He was pictured inside the twee room alongside one of his beloved dogs.

"Happy Monday. To my writer's hut to finish my next book," Ben wrote.

UK tour

As well as writing and TV presenting, Ben has been on a tour this year, taking his one-man show across the country.

Explaining what attendees could expect ahead of the tour dates, Ben penned: "If you want to hear me bring my adventures to life on stage, I am bringing my sell out stage show to a theatre near you in March. From Antarctica to the Nile and from Chernobyl to Everest I’ll be bringing the wilderness to life in my theatre show. I’ll take you behind the scenes of New Lives in the Wild and share some of my thoughts and ideas in a show that will leave you hopeful and happy."

Inside Ben's home

Ben's kitchen Ben has a chic family kitchen with a special artwork above the sink. The giant painting is of a seascape, and it has captivating memories for the star. Uploading a photo of it, Ben wrote: "The art of escapement. A throwback to rowing across the Atlantic every time I wash the dishes thanks to the beautiful brush of @davidcass.art. It's upcycled. Painted on the back of a vintage French metal road sign. Support small artists."

© Instagram Ben's bathroom While dressed up for an event, Ben snapped a selfie in his stunning bathroom. The space has striking green tiles, botanical artworks and a statement silver roll-top bath.

Ben's bedroom In 2021, Ben shared a picture inside his private bedroom, showing his dog enjoying the bed. The image showed the bed dressed with a patchwork throw and there were two matching armchairs positioned in the window at the foot of the bed. The chairs had quirky cushions on them, one featuring a dog in a rowing boat, and another read: "I like to live naked but it's cold outside."



© Instagram Ben's wardrobe Ben has previously revealed his meticulously organised wardrobe with only shorts, in colour order.