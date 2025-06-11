Ben Fogle leaves family home with big announcement

Ben Fogle, 51, has departed his family home in Henley, leaving behind his wife Marina and children, Ludovic, 15, and Iona, 14, for an exciting new adventure.

The star took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a cheeky photo of his passport and a Uganda Airlines ticket was visible peeping out of his well-used travel pass.

On top of the image, Ben penned: "New Lives in the Wild," seemingly announcing that there will be a new series of the hit show. Season 19 first aired in January so we're sure fans are itching for a fix of their favourite show.

Ben didn't give any further details, leaving his fans to wonder when his Ugandan filming will be ready to watch.

Ben shared this image online

The explorer spent a lot of time away from the family home this year, thanks to his New Lives in the Wild tour, which took him across the UK – everywhere from Inverness and Newcastle to Swindon and Poole.

Henley home

© Instagram Ben with his children in his garden

The family's sprawling country estate would have been a welcome haven to return home to. The plot boasts 1.3 acres of land and luxurious features include a tennis court, a swimming pool and even a pond.

The beautiful three-bedroom property also has a breakfast room and a summer room.

Major renovations

In 2024, it was reported that the couple intended to demolish their existing garage and replace it with a two-storey building to cater for a ground floor home office, two-bay garage and a first floor recording studio and yoga space.

Plans were approved by the local council last year. "It is accepted that the proposed building is large but it is believed to be acceptable given the scale of the existing dwelling and extend of the residential curtilage," the star's planning agent said.

It's unknown if these modifications have already taken place or if they are still in the works.

Ben shared this snap from his family home

Podcast host Marina, who produces The Parent Hood and As Good As It Gets, often shares updates from her idyllic residence.

The family hosted a birthday party for Iona at their countryside bolthole, and the video Marina shared online included a look at their stunning outdoor pool, which was used for the pool party bit of the celebrations.

Check out their swimming pool

The pool is a popular feature, and the weather doesn't stop it from being used. In March, mother-of-two Marina took a chilly dip and encouraged her daughter to join in too. She snapped Iona braving the freezing waters on a crisp morning.

The pool itself is lined with a patio and there is a row of shrubbery between that and the grass.