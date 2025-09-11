Gary Lineker's quiet money-making project away from the BBC

Gary Lineker, who left Match of the Day back in May after controversy surrounding a post he shared about Zionism, was awarded the Best Television Presenter at the 2025 National Television Awards for his work on the BBC One sports show, breaking the 23-year streak held by Ant and Dec. Though his time presenting the BBC staple is over, he's got a lot of other projects on the fly, including a new hosting gig for ITV – but the 64-year-old is also making some money away from the big screen.
The NTA winner has also got quite the lucrative side hustle in property development, according to a report in The Standard. Gary founded GCGL back in 2020 with his friend, George Constand, a builder. The company reportedly purchased a four-bedroom bungalow in Coulsdon, in South London, for £630,000 three years later, and, after some difficulties with rejections and some local opposition, managed to get planning permission to build two four-bedroom semi-detached houses on the plot.
On top of the bungalow, the company also purchased some land in Cheam village for £1 million this year, as reported in The Mirror. They also managed to secure planning permission to build eight apartments, a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom properties.
Gary Lineker's £4 million home
The former footballer bought his current home in Barnes for £4 million more than ten years ago, and it has been his primary residence since then. The house has an array of incredible features, including an at-home gym, a cinema room, many bedrooms and a magnificent garden. Scroll down to take a look inside his home…