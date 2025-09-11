Gary Lineker's quiet money-making project away from the BBC

Gary Lineker, who left Match of the Day back in May after controversy surrounding a post he shared about Zionism, was awarded the Best Television Presenter at the 2025 National Television Awards for his work on the BBC One sports show, breaking the 23-year streak held by Ant and Dec. Though his time presenting the BBC staple is over, he's got a lot of other projects on the fly, including a new hosting gig for ITV – but the 64-year-old is also making some money away from the big screen.

The NTA winner has also got quite the lucrative side hustle in property development, according to a report in The Standard. Gary founded GCGL back in 2020 with his friend, George Constand, a builder. The company reportedly purchased a four-bedroom bungalow in Coulsdon, in South London, for £630,000 three years later, and, after some difficulties with rejections and some local opposition, managed to get planning permission to build two four-bedroom semi-detached houses on the plot.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Gary was awarded as the Best Presenter at the 2025 NTAs

On top of the bungalow, the company also purchased some land in Cheam village for £1 million this year, as reported in The Mirror. They also managed to secure planning permission to build eight apartments, a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom properties.

Gary Lineker's £4 million home

The former footballer bought his current home in Barnes for £4 million more than ten years ago, and it has been his primary residence since then. The house has an array of incredible features, including an at-home gym, a cinema room, many bedrooms and a magnificent garden. Scroll down to take a look inside his home…

© Instagram Gary Lineker's home gym Gary gave his fans a glimpse into his home gym in a selfie he shared to social media, where we also spotted some gold boots on the wall, which are certainly a nod to his 'Golden Boot' award from the 1986 World Cup.

Gary Lineker's living room Gary's open-plan entertaining space is equally impressive, with gorgeous green tiled walls and glass chandeliers that make for an incredible centrepiece. A fridge can be seen in the corner, suggesting that the lounge area is immediately connected to the kitchen.

© Photo: Instagram Gary Lineker's living room Back in 2020, the football pundit transformed his living room into a makeshift TV studio, which he used while he had to work from home during the pandemic. The bright blue sofa undeniably steals the show, but the high ceilings, beautiful wooden floors and patterned beige rug all make for quite a luxurious-looking living space.