What will happen to Ed Sheeran's £3.75m UK estate when he moves to the US?

Ed Sheeran has dropped the bombshell that he's relocating to America, in a new appearance on The 2 Johnnies podcast. The 'Bad Habits' singer joked that he "might be the only person moving to America," now, amid political controversy, as he explained he is moving along with his wife, Cherry Seaborn and two daughters, Lyra and Jupiter. But what will happen to his mammoth £3.75 million estate in the UK, which has been dubbed 'Sheeranville'? Discover why Ed won't be parting ways with his beloved home complete with pub and chapel, that took many years to perfect…

© Photo: Rex The star has spent years perfecting his estate

"I'm just about to move to America. I feel like I might be the only person moving to America," Ed said, while chatting to the presenter. He then went on to explain the reason for jumping across the pond. "I'm going on tour there for a while, and I have a family, so I can't dip in and out. We're going and settling there." The star did not elaborate on where exactly he will be residing, but speculation has been brewing around the location of Nashville, as Ed mentioned the city in a previous podcast interview. Speaking on Call Her Daddy, he said: "It’s always been my end goal to move to Nashville and transition to country [music]."

Ed's Suffolk home

© Instagram Ed Sheeran shared a glimpse inside his home

Ed's Suffolk estate is comprised of several houses, and it also includes a lake, a treehouse, an underground music room, a chapel and even a pub. Considering Ed explained he is going to be in America "for a while," but he didn't say the move was forever, it is likely that he will be heading back to the UK at some point. Therefore, it makes total sense that the singer will want to retain the estate.

Will Ed rent out Sheeranville?

The 34-year-old is notoriously private, only ever sharing glimpses into his home. So it would seem risky for the star to choose to open the doors to his home to tenants. However, members of his family or friends could choose to stay to look after the place. After all, Ed is extremely generous and even let a member of his security team get married in his private chapel on site.

Private pub

© Instagram Ed Sheeran has a pub on his Suffolk estate

Ed's pub, called The Lancaster Lock, has an underground tunnel to reach it from his house, and it's reserved entirely for his own pals. He chose to open up about the pub on the 2 Johnnies podcast. "People always look at stuff like that in my lifestyle and think it’s a bit weird, but like, I think to go out and really let loose with camera phones around, you can’t really do that anymore if you're well known. So it's having a place where you can have a few pints, a dance, and a sing, and get a bit silly, and not worry about it being on TikTok the next morning."