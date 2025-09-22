The most common houseplant pests and how to get rid of them

Keeping houseplants is a wholesome hobby that many adore. Having indoor plants can help improve our mental health by reducing our stress levels, improving our mood and even increasing our productivity. But when pesky pests start circling our plants, it can feel frustrating and be a total nuisance that many are keen to swerve altogether. Fortunately, there are ways we can spot the most common types of houseplant pests and bugs, and things that can be done to get rid of them naturally, ensuring they're not likely to make a comeback.

The most common type of houseplant pests

Aphids (green fly)

Aphids are extremely common when keeping indoor plants. They're very small, often being as tiny as one to 6 millimetres in length. They are also mostly wingless, but if they have wings, according to Patch Plants, it means they're on the lookout for another plant to inhabit. Aphids are mostly found on new growth and buds.

How to get rid of Aphids

If you happen to spot them, you can remove them with a jet stream of water, such as a hose or shower attachment. Insecticidal soap will also kill off hidden bugs among the leaves.

Fungus gnats

Fungus gnats are another tiny bug that can be a real nuisance for houseplant owners. They're typically drawn to moist potting soil and decaying leaves. Fortunately, they don't really cause a great deal of harm to plants (or their owners), but they're inconvenient and a pain to have buzzing around the house.

How to get rid of Fungus gnats

Better Homes & Gardens recommends tackling the issue as soon as you spot it. They also state that spraying them is just a temporary fix since they have likely already laid their eggs, which eventually become larvae. Instead, the larval stage can be targeted by drying out the soil to eliminate them. Don't dry your soil to the point where it wilts your plants, but instead make sure it's no longer moist. They also advise using sticky traps and apple cider vinegar in a dish to attract and trap them.

© Getty Images Houseplants can often attract bugs and pests that can harm your plant and cause a nuisance

Mealybugs

Bloom & Wild describe mealybugs as 'white, waxy' and 'similar to woodlice'. They typically love plants like ferns and azaleas, and can suck sap from your plant, making it appear limp and lacklustre. Mealybugs can also look like white fluffy spots on your plant, so if you've noticed these, chances are your plant has them.

How to get rid of Mealybugs

The best way to get rid of them is by using insecticidal soap and wiping the plant to get rid of webbing. Then use the soap with water and spray your plant routinely once a week for three weeks.

© Getty Images Spraying insecticidal soap on plants can help keep pests at bay

Red Spider Mites

The most itchy-sounding pest, if you ask me. Red spider mites are tiny red spider-like bugs that are known for sucking the leaves and creating webs, just like regular spiders. They particularly love palms but can thrive with other plants, too.

How to get rid of Red Spider Mites

The mites are also best treated with insecticidal soap and water, perhaps in the shower, so you can really soak the plant, routinely for a few weeks, so that they are eradicated completely.

© Getty Images Fortunately, there are ways we can spot the most common types of houseplant pests and bugs, and things that can be done to get rid of them naturally

Whitefly

Whiteflies can often be mistaken for tiny moths or mealybugs, but the common whitefly can fly around swiftly, making them a little trickier to catch. When whiteflies multiply, they can make your plant weak, so it's best to get rid.

How to get rid of Whiteflies

Homestead Brooklyn says that they are attracted to the colour yellow, so you can place yellow stick traps around the plants to trap them. Using a hose to blast the bugs on the plant can also help eliminate them, or even introducing another type of insect, like a ladybird, can help get rid of the whitefly.