Geri Halliwell-Horner's sprawling garden at Oxfordshire mansion is manicured beyond belief

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner have kept fans guessing with the former Spice Girl's absence from her bandmate Mel B's wedding that took place prior to the news that the former CEO of Red Bull in Formula One had been removed from his post.

But away from the spotlight, the couple live in an astounding country mansion which features an incredible garden fit for a royal palace.

In 2023, Christian took to Instagram to share a photo from a family BBQ where the former pro racing driver was seen cooking vegetables, burgers, and chicken thighs in their garden, and it is incredible.

© Instagram Christian and Geri's garden is pristine

The space is pristine with an enormous, neatly mowed lawn that forms perfect stripes. The garden also featured tidy hedgerows and a border of trees that concealed the fences for an aesthetically unified look and for extra privacy.

No surprise that Geri, who is always dressed impeccably in a crisp white outfit, has a garden with not one leaf out of place. The garden is a haven for the couple, as well as their son Monty, eight, and Geri's daughter Bluebell, 18, and Christian's 11-year-old daughter Olivia.

Geri's £30,000 home renovation

Earlier this year, plans were revealed for Geri and Christian's £30,000 family home upgrade as the couple applied for planning permission to build a sizeable eight-horse walker.

© Getty Images Geri and Christian plan to upgrade their pad

According to Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, the 72-foot-wide steel-framed structure was set to be built adjacent to their barn at their home, an 18th-century former vicarage near Banbury in Oxfordshire.

© Instagram Geri's home upgrade will accomodate her horses

According to documents submitted to their local council, the proposed horse walker will be a "discreet" 22-foot-high structure, featuring low wall cladding and a sleek black corrugated roof.

© Instagram The couple want to upgrade their home for their horses

Their planning agent said in a statement: "The installation of the horse walker will ensure that they are exercised properly, regardless of weather conditions and other limiting factors."

© Instagram The pair are now keen horse racers

Elsewhere in their property, their home boasts an indoor swimming pool, a boating lake, and a helipad.

Geri is a big horse lover

In 2019, Christian spoke of his experience of home renovation. "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind," the father of two told Luxury London.

© Instagram Geri's home features a country chic interior

"The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We're currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."