Designer reveals 7 simple steps to a show-stopping garden on any budget

While we’d all love an outdoor space that rivaled that of Kew Gardens, creating a stunning garden can often seem like an arduous task – not to mention one that breaks the bank. But an expensive-looking garden can be achieved without the likes of pricey plants or professional landscaping.

With some thoughtful planning and simple tricks, you can create your dream outdoor space that suits both your style and budget – even if you’re not particularly green-thumbed. From creating a stylish statement piece to picking the right colours for your space, these seven expert-approved tips will help you transform your garden into a sleek, sophisticated retreat

Get painting

© Getty Images Darker fences can help make your plants pop

“For a simple, low-cost garden idea with instant impact, adding a splash of colour is a guaranteed way to completely transform your garden,” says Molly Woodward-Moor, interior designer and creative director at Stone Superstore. “With the right type of paint, you can refresh furniture, fencing, planter boxes, or even your old paving slabs.”

Molly suggests going for darker colours, like black or muted navy, for your wooden fencing, to provide a contrast against the lighter greens of planting while also hiding dirt and moss more effectively. “Black stained fencing is a popular garden trend that is set to stay, providing a chic focal point that stylish furniture and vibrant planting really stands out against.”

Enhance your outdoor lighting

© Getty Images String lights are perfect for elevating a space

“Outdoor lighting is an impactful addition for any patio space that is low cost and high reward,” says Molly. “Floor lanterns or stake lamps dispersed along a path or throughout a planting bed will create pockets of warm glowing light.”

To further illuminate your space, she suggests incorporating string lights between fence posts or pergola structures, or wrapping them around a tree.

Upcycle your furniture

© Getty Images Painting old furniture is an easy way to revamp your garden

“Upcycling or DIY-ing your own furniture is a budget-friendly way to refresh your garden,” says Molly. “You can use paints, wood-stains, waterproof upholstery, or even decorative tiles to get creative with.”

You can also source second-hand furniture on local marketplaces to give some TLC, and most likely score a bargain. “Make sure you properly prepare any surfaces, and use paints and adhesives designed for outdoor furniture, meaning your hard work won’t go to waste after a wet spell,” adds Molly.

Consider the plants you’re buying

© Getty Images Perennials can help hone your garden's colour scheme

“Fill your borders with evergreen shrubs or colourful perennials, like peonies, hydrangeas, and lavender, which will look great each year,” says Molly. Not only do you save money, but you can avoid having to replant frequently.

Choosing plants that return each year also makes it easier to build a consistent colour scheme, helping your garden look more polished and cohesive.

Zone your space

© Getty Images Zoning your garden can help it feel less cluttered

Molly advises zoning your garden through paving, furniture arrangements, or planting, to visually separate different areas of your garden, like your outdoor dining area. “This segmentation makes the space feel less cluttered and ultimately creates the illusion of a bigger area,” she says.

It also helps you make the most of your garden by creating distinct spaces for relaxing, entertaining, or even growing food.

Less is more

© Getty Images A trellis is a popular choice for a statement piece

“It can sometimes be hard to put a cap on your creativity, but it’s important not to overwhelm your layout with too many different styles,” Molly explains. Aim for simple furniture, low-maintenance features, and focal points that don’t complicate your garden.

Choosing just one standout feature, like a colourful trellis or a sculptural bench, can create visual interest without cluttering the space.

Create your own feature

© Getty Images You can make a fun statement piece without being green fingered

“If you’re not particularly green-fingered, you might be looking to express your personality in other ways,” says Molly. “One approach is creating a dynamic feature that can act as a focal point, complimenting your furniture or paving.”

You can also pick a statement colour that ties in with your flower beds to paint your fence, for a cohesive pop of colour. Molly suggests a DIY tiled table for a renter-friendly option, a trend which is taking social media by storm.

Molly's biggest outdoor trends for 2025

Indoor/Outdoor Living

"Gardeners are increasingly blending interior and exterior spaces, using cohesive materials and versatile furnishings to create seamless, stylish transitions between indoors and out. From patterned rugs and trendy cushions to decorative lighting, these versatile pieces are a great way of letting your personality spill into your outdoor lounging space."

Circular Gardens

"Circular gardens are rapidly gaining popularity, as a design approach that focuses on creating inviting and intimate spaces. The key to achieving this trend is to create a curved feature, whether that's a cosy seating area or flower bed, and work outwards from there."

© Getty Images

Chaos Gardening

"Chaos gardening celebrates the beauty of natural growth, encouraging free form planting that nurtures biodiversity. This trend is ideal for those seeking a low-maintenance garden that evolves organically."

Green Drenching

"Green drenching is about creating an immersive space where greenery takes centre stage, focusing on enveloping your garden with a variety of herbs and plants to surround yourself with fresh and vibrant foliage. Apply this same theory to your outdoor decor and furniture such as green cushions or cosy blankets to add comfort while enhancing the trend."