Ben Shephard's bittersweet video from stylish corner of new home

Ben Shephard delighted many of his 614,000 followers on Wednesday, when he recorded a sit-down chat and shared it on Instagram. The lowkey video, which saw Ben sitting at home with a cuppa, included him reminiscing about his summer of fun with lots of work and play. The clip allowed fans to see a glimpse inside the This Morning presenter's home he shares with wife Annie while his two boys are away at university.

The upload came with a tinge of sadness, as Ben penned: "After the difficult news of the last few days, I thought I’d have a look back at the summer and remind myself of how much I’ve have to be grateful for." It's believed he could be referring to the sad death of former colleague and broadcast legend, John Stapleton. Ben and John originally worked together on GMB. In a tribute to John on ITV, Ben said: "There's so many people that have amazing memories and stories about working with John and having an experience of being around John, and I've learnt so much from him. It was a pleasure to know who he was."

© Shutterstock Ben is now a regular presenter on This Morning

The caption on Ben's video continued: "The Summer was a beaut - and an absolute blur. From the Lions tour in Sydney to Annie’s 50th at Agatha Christie’s house, training at Leeds Castle, filming Tipping Point, and a trip to the NTAs - it’s been non-stop. So many special moments, made even better with the whole gang together. Feeling very grateful for all these amazing memories - I really hope your summer had a few moments worth holding onto too."

Ben looked so relaxed in a wooden and upholstered chair next to a golden bar cart in his new property. In the corner of the room, which is painted green, is an Aztec printed lamp and a plant. Beneath the presenter's feet was a monochrome rug, adding another fun element to the space. This is one of the only looks we've had inside this property, however, his former home featured fairy frequently online. Take a look around…

Ben Shephard's former home

Ben has now moved out of this property While it's unknown where Ben lives now, he used to live in Richmond. This parituclar London borough is one of the 'best places to live in the UK' according to The Sunday Times in their 2024 report. Fellow celebritities associated with the area include actors Richard E. Grant and Tom Hardy.

© Photo: Instagram Living area The couple, who bought this home in 2016, didn't shy away from colour and pattern in the lounge space, with a navy velvet Chesterfield sofa topped with mustard cushions, and a pale blue armchair opposite topped with a selection of striped and geometric print cushions.



© Photo: Instagram The garden Their former garden was a well used space, for working out, relaxing and enjoying a sundowner on their extra-special 'gin bench'. The outdoor space is separated into several zones, including a fruit and vegetable patch, and a patio area with a fire pit and seating for al fresco meals.

