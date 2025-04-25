Ben Shephard's 'meaningful' colour bomb living room at £4m family home in London

Ben Shephard has shared several glimpses inside his Richmond home over the years, including his stylish kitchen and his blooming garden, but his living room is one of the most charming elements of the £4 million property.

The open-plan space is combined with the dining room and features a large set of floor-to-ceiling doors leading out onto their garden, which is a total haven of blooming flowers and a fresh lawn.

The area is no doubt the hub of their home and where they gather to relax and spend quality time, but it also has extra "meaning" for them as it was designed by Annie, who runs her own interior design business. According to the website, The House Editor also helps others combine style with sentiment.

Find out more and see the best photos of their fabulous space by clicking through the gallery…

© Photo: Instagram Ben and his wife Annie live at home with their two teenage sons, Sam and Jack. Though their eldest went to university in 2024, we bet he loves coming home to see his loved ones during semester breaks. The couple, who bought the home in 2016, haven't shied away from colour and pattern within the living room area, with a navy velvet Chesterfield sofa topped with mustard cushions, and a pale blue armchair opposite topped with a selection of striped and geometric print cushions. Meanwhile, a bold yellow velvet button-back armchair featuring a Union Jack cushion takes pride of place next to the window, offering plenty of space for the couple and their sons to sit and relax together.

© Photo: Instagram The chairs are all positioned around a large wooden coffee table that has stacks of books on display, while a previous photo shared from the living room showed how they have a television mounted on the wall above the fireplace, where their walls are painted dark blue. One of the highlights of the living room is the view out to the garden, which is a passion project of Ben's and is separated into several zones, with a fruit and vegetable patch, a gin bench he constructed, and a patio area with a fire pit and seating for al fresco meals.

© Photo: Instagram The interiors, meanwhile, are likely the work of Annie. The mother-of-two has her own interior design business, The House Editor, through which she says that she helps "people create stylish, meaningful interiors and gardens that tell their story," so it's little surprise that her own house looks so good. This snapshot of the room proves how full of daylight the sitting and dining area is. We also get a good look at the contrasting patterns, and the dining table is generous in size for the whole family to sit together plus any guests or visiting relatives.

This photo of Ben's living room proves how lived-in at his. Ben shared this photo while he was sitting comfortably on his sofa while enjoying two lots of sport at the time with the TV on as well as his iPad, which was sitting on their stylish coffee table in front of an array of books. The presenter enjoyed his sport with a glass of red for good measure.