Stacey Solomon left tearful over home makeover - but fans have questions

Stacey Solomon has declared it "spooky season" as she has revealed her Halloween door makeover on 1 October. The star beamed as she posed in an all-brown outfit outside of her decorated door, but her fans have been disagreeing about the impact of this year's design, as it's not as lavish as previous years. As well as sharing this year's creation, Stacey took the opportunity to delve into the archives and look back over six previous years and many preferred other years to this one. "Is 2025 finished? Am I missing something?," someone asked, and another added: "Did you run out of ideas this year?" A third penned: "2025 isn't looking as good as all the rest, sorry x."

Others leapt to her defence. "Love 2025 as all home-grown and no better feeling than growing your own," wrote one, and: "To grow pumpkins like that is more impressive than all the previous displays," added another. Fellow presenter Holly Willoughby, along with Stacey's fans were quick to like the post to share their love for it.

Sharing the collection of photos, the presenter wrote the caption: "Hello October, Looking through my camera roll & here are the last 7 years of the Halloween doors. Decorating the door is one of my favourite traditions, and looking through these pictures & how our family has grown & changed over the years is legitimately making me cry. What a crazy 7 years! Which one is your favourite? I’m torn between 2019 & 2023, but tbh I love them all so much! Happy October, everyone. Spooky season is officially here."

As well as the entrance, Stacey has been busy transforming the rest of her home, and she's even got a full-sized skeleton with DIY stirring cauldron. Keep scrolling to see the video...

WATCH: Stacey's halloween decor even includes a life-sized skeleton

Since moving into Pickle Cottage in 2021, Stacey has used her DIY skills to transform the place inside and out. She gets her skills from her father, David Solomon, who occasionally features on her social media channels getting stuck into projects at the busy family home.

Stacey spoke about her favourite rooms to Beautiful Home in 2024. She said: "My bedroom is my sanctuary. I love going into my bedroom and getting into bed at night. I try to make it as inviting as possible. The downstairs toilet is my saving grace. If things get stressful, I'll go and sit there for a bit. No one comes in."

© Getty Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon moved in in 2021

Tour Stacey Solomon's beloved Pickle Cottage

Her wonderful family home is complete with swimming pool and incredible interiors:

© Instagram The star likes to share glimpses of her home online Stacey's conservatory The conservatory is a bright and airy space for the family to enjoy. It seems to be used as a playroom and there is seating around the edge.

© Instagram Stacey took a mirror selfie in her bedroom Stacey's bedroom One of her favourite spots in the house is the master bedroom, and we can see why. Stacey has a luxurious bed and she likes to switch up her bedding for each season. Either side of the bed are shelves, ideal for showcasing accessories.

© Instagram Stacey has a private pool at home Stacey's pool When the family moved in they made the decision to revive the property's pool and they've enjoyed summers out there since. What a wonderful feature for the children to have at home!