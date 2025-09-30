Meet Stacey Solomon's family including lesser known siblings

Stacey Solomon's household, as fans of BBC's Stacey & Joe will known, is a busy one: she lives with her husband, Joe Swash, her five children, and their pets – but the family doesn't stop there. She is also a stepmother to Joe's child from a previous relationship, and fans have been introduced to her siblings and parents throughout her various series. From her father, David, who appears on her social media every now and then, to the members of her family who typically keep out of the spotlight, scroll down to meet Stacey Solomon's family here…

Stacey's five children

© Instagram Stacey Solomon is a mother to five children

Stacey is a doting mother to five children: Zachary, 17, whom she shares with ex-partner Dean Cox; Leighton, 13, whom she shares with ex-partner Aaron Barnham, and the three children she shares with Joe: Rex, six, Rose, four, and Belle, two. She is also a stepmother to Harry, Joe's eldest son from a previous relationship with Emma Sophocleous who typically keeps away from the public eye.

Stacey's parents

Her father, David Solomon, is a photographer, who occasionally appears in Stacey's social media posts helping out with the DIY, and is relatively active on his own Instagram account. A couple of years ago, he shared a stunning photograph from Stacey's wedding to Joe Swash, in which he and his daughter walked arm in arm, beaming, alongside a short caption: "No words needed".

Meanwhile, Fiona Solomon, her mother, is typically absent from social media, and is not appearing in Stacey & Joe, as she prefers to keep out of the spotlight. According to The Sun, Stacey's mum has also asked that the reality star not include any photos of her on Instagram.

Stacey's siblings

While Stacey's older sister, Jemma, is more in the spotlight, recently appearing in Stacey & Joe as she encouraged her sister to send David Beckham a voice note, her other siblings lead a more quiet life. Stacey also has an older sister, Samantha, and another brother, as well as three younger stepsiblings.

In an Instagram live, speaking to her followers about Samantha, Stacey said: "Loads of you have been asking 'Oh my God, I didn't realise you had another sister, where have you been hiding her?' She is actually my stepsister but I never call her that. We grew up together. Altogether there's seven of us: one stepsister, two stepbrothers, my brother and sister, and then I have a half-brother."