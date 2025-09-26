WATCH: Stacey Solomon leaves fans flabbergasted with Halloween transformation - 1 month early

When it comes to unique and exciting seasonal decorations, we don't think that anyone does it better than Stacey Solomon. Whether it's a Christmas display or a re-done doorstep for Easter, the Sort Your Life Out star seems to nail it time and time again. On Thursday, the former Loose Women panellist sent her fans into a frenzy once again when she gave them a glimpse into her plans for Halloween decor this year one month early. Watch the video above to see the 'genius' decoration that Stacey has put out a little ahead of time…

Sharing the video to Instagram, Stacey captioned it: "Absolutely buzzing! While Joe's away, I will get Sharon the skeleton out & make Halloween displays. I hope this makes someone out there somewhere as happy as it made me. Happy Thursday everyone!"

© Instagram Stacey is the queen of seasonal DIY

And it certainly did – the 35-year-old's followers were delighted by Sharon in the comment section, with one commenting: "What's she stirring the cauldron with? Are you sure it's a Sharon??? Pure joy, thank you." Meanwhile, another penned: "Oh my goodness, this is genius!"

A third joked: "Sharon's rattan hat is giving A/W fashion trends… get her on the catwalk," while another fan added: "Haha you're so clever! Love it and I'm sure your little pickles will as well."

Stacey Solomon's seasonal decor

Back in April, the Stacey & Joe star shared pictures of her Easter overhaul, where she gave her front door and doorstep an adorable makeover for the special occasion, including an incredible egg-adorned wreath, small Easter bunny and egg statues, and a hanging plant strung with Easter eggs.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon shared a gorgeous picture of the Pickle Cottage door after its Easter redesign

With her Halloween preparations already underway, that means Christmas isn't too far off the horizon either, and we have absolutely no doubt that Stacey will somehow find a way to surprise, and impress, us all once again!