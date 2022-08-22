Stacey Solomon's dad shares beautiful unseen photo from her wedding day Stacey tied the knot on 24th July

Stacey Solomon's father has shared a beautiful never-before-seen photograph from her wedding to Joe Swash.

David Solomon, a photographer, posted the image on his Instagram account – and fans went wild for the striking snapshot.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares special details of daughter Rose's wedding outfit

The picture shows David and bride Stacey arm-in-arm as they share a joke together, with Stacey lovingly resting her head on her dad's shoulder.

Her stunning wedding look is on full display, including her Verona Bridal gown, floral headband, and her beautiful bouquet.

In the caption, David sweetly wrote: "No words needed," along with love heart emojis.

Stacey's proud dad David shared a stunning snapshot from her wedding

Fans adored the post, with one commenting: "Gorgeous photo, so much love here and big smiles." A second added: "The most beautiful picture – one to treasure forever." A third said: "Brought tears to my eyes. So, so beautiful." And a fourth added: "Gorgeous photo… very proud daddy moment."

Stacey and her now-husband Joe first got together in 2015, with the actor popping the question on Christmas Eve in 2020. They had planned to tie the knot in July 2021 but delayed their nuptials when Stacey became pregnant with their youngest child, Rose.

Joe and Stacey got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020

They decided to marry at their Essex home, nicknamed Pickle Cottage, with their five children present: Stacey's sons, Zachary, 14, Leighton, ten, Joe's son, Harry, 15, and their children together, three-year-old Rex, and ten-month-old Rose.

Just recently, Stacey shared a photo of her 'best men' – Harry, Zachary, Leighton and Rex – much to the delight of her followers.

In the image, taken by bridal photographer Chelsea White, Stacey and Joe's sons could be seen posing on their swing in the garden of Pickle Cottage.

Stacey's 'best men': Harry, Zachary, Leighton and Rex

Dressed in cute green shorts and a matching bow tie, Rex stood in the middle, flanked by Stacey's sons, who looked smart in blue three-piece suits and green bow ties.

Meanwhile, as the eldest and tallest of the group, Harry stood at the back in a similar outfit finished with a green tie – and his appearance at the special family event sparked a reaction among many of Stacey's fans.

"Awww such handsome boys!!! Harry & Zach are growing up fast!! Xx," wrote one, while another added: "Oh wow Harry looks so grown up!"

