Stacey Solomon's home undergoes candy pink Halloween makeover - see Joe Swash's reaction

Stacey Solomon surprised her husband Joe Swash with an unusual house transformation as she covered her Pickle Cottage in an army of pink Halloween skeletons and pumpkins. The former X Factor contestant welcomed the autumn season with an array of extravagant decorations and filmed her spouse’s reaction for her social media followers. Uploading the video to her Instagram account, she showed off her handiwork and filmed her kitchen covered in baby pink plush ghosts, plastic skeletons and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes.

Standing behind her marble countertop, the 35-year-old smiled as she introduced the new additions to her kitchen to Joe, 43. A white ghost covered in tiny pink flower detailing sat at the forefront of the scene, taking up space on one of the kitchen stools, while a large pink skeleton hung from a gold ceiling light. A baby pink blanket with black bats covered another of the stools, and the countertop itself was adorned with a variation of iridescent and matte pink pumpkins.

Behind the couple sat more pumpkins on shelves and countertops, two loose skeleton arms in the same pinkish colour and a pair of glittering dark pink skulls with white butterflies attached to them. The soundtrack to the footage was Cinderella’s famous 'Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo' that played as the kitchen underwent its transformation.

'Life With Her'

Stacey Solomon’s Spooky Season home makeover

In the video that was Stacey’s take on a social media trend, detailing "Life With Her", Joe could be seen to be playfully tolerating all of his wife’s wild antics with a pained smile on his face. She explained in a caption that accompanied the clips that she was dedicating her post to "the husbands" who sacrifice their time to indulge their partners' wishes.

Stacey wrote: "Life With Her (me) A moment for the husbands who spend their Saturdays filming stupid videos with you, sacrificing their own happiness for yours @joeswash." She continued: "I’m rubbish at following the trends because I’m always too late but I loved this one so much I had to give it a go #lifewithher."

Fans rushed to the comment section to share their praise for the mother of five with one saying: "Hahah you make life better," while another added: "Love this & we all know Joe loves it too". More reactions flooded in, with followers stating: "Joe secretly loves it all," and: "Oh I just love this the perfect pair xx".