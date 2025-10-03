Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s relationship timeline - a look inside their 19 year marriage before split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have announced their separation after 19 years of marriage, with the actress filing for divorce on Tuesday, September 30 in Nashville. The Oscar-winning star and country musician were once one of Hollywood’s most admired couples, balancing global careers with family life while sharing countless tender red carpet moments together. From their romantic Sydney wedding in 2006 to becoming proud parents of two daughters, the pair built a life filled with love and success. As they begin new chapters apart, we take a look back at the highlights of their nearly two-decade relationship.
First meeting
Despite both stars being Australian, the couple didn't meet Down Under, in fact, it wasn't until June 2005 that they finally crossed paths at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles, an event which honours Australians in the entertainment business. But despite swapping numbers, Keith didn’t rush into making the first move. On the Ellen DeGeneres show, Nicole explained: "I remember thinking I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me. It's true! "He didn't call me for four months."
Wedding bells
In 2006, the pair tied the knot in Manly, Australia, with celebrity guests including Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts and Hugh Jackman in attendance. Nicole was every inch the blushing bride and wore a stunning Balenciaga gown.
Birth of Sunday Rose
In 2008, Nicole gave birth to their first daughter, Sunday Rose, on July 7. She shared a throwback photo of the parents holding their newborn baby in July 2018.
Adding to the family tree
In 2011, Nicole and Keith welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margaret, via surrogate on December 29. The couple had struggled with fertility issues before welcoming Faith, whose middle name is a tribute to Nicole’s grandmother.
Anniversary tributes
The couple were well known for their tender PDAs on the red carpet, and regularly shared sweet tributes to each other online on their wedding anniversary. In 2018, Keith posted a candid photo of Nicole dancing while he played piano, captioning it: “12 years of celestial synergized soul dancing. Happy anniversary Babygirl!!! I love you SO much."
Supportive partners
In 2019, Nicole sang her husband’s praises when she spoke about how he supported her through some of the darker scenes on Big Little Lies season 2. “I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I’m just very - I love to be able to… talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me.”
Tender confessions
In 2021, when Keith appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the country star confessed the reason why he waited so long to call his then-wife. "I was like, 'There's no way this girl is interested in me at all,'" Urban shared at the time. "Somebody had given me her number, and I couldn't bring myself to call that number... I was nervous!"
Red carpet kisses
In 2023, the couple appeared on the red carpet at the Met Gala, nuzzling each other’s noses affectionately and holding hands.
Award night
In May 2025, Keith accepted the ACM Triple Crown Award. “I wanna thank the ACM Academy for this, and my wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight,” he began. “I love you, baby girl. Our girls, Sunday and Faith, watching at home tonight, I love you both too.”
End of the road
In September 2025, it was announced that the couple had separated, with Nicole filing for divorce on September 30, citing "irreconcilable differences” in her petition and requesting to be the primary residency parent for daughters Sunday and Faith.