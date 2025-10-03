Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s relationship timeline - a look inside their 19 year marriage before split
From the first meeting to wedding bells and the arrival of two daughters, we take a look back at the timeline of their almost two-decade-long relationship

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
Nicola Conville
Nicola ConvilleFeatures Writer
2 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have announced their separation after 19 years of marriage, with the actress filing for divorce on Tuesday, September 30 in Nashville. The Oscar-winning star and country musician were once one of Hollywood’s most admired couples, balancing global careers with family life while sharing countless tender red carpet moments together. From their romantic Sydney wedding in 2006 to becoming proud parents of two daughters, the pair built a life filled with love and success. As they begin new chapters apart, we take a look back at the highlights of their nearly two-decade relationship.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are seen backstage at the Concert For Carolina Benefit Concert at Bank of America Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.© Getty Images

First meeting

Despite both stars being Australian, the couple didn't meet Down Under, in fact, it wasn't until June 2005 that they finally crossed paths at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles, an event which honours Australians in the entertainment business. But despite swapping numbers, Keith didn’t rush into making the first move. On the Ellen DeGeneres show, Nicole explained: "I remember thinking I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me. It's true! "He didn't call me for four months."

nicole kidman wedding dress © Tracey Nearmy/EPA/Shutterstock

Wedding bells

In 2006, the pair tied the knot in Manly, Australia, with celebrity guests including Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts and Hugh Jackman in attendance. Nicole was every inch the blushing bride and wore a stunning Balenciaga gown.

nicole kidman pregnant

Birth of Sunday Rose

In 2008, Nicole gave birth to their first daughter, Sunday Rose, on July 7. She shared a throwback photo of the parents holding their newborn baby in July 2018.

nicole kidman keith children

Adding to the family tree

In 2011, Nicole and Keith welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margaret, via surrogate on December 29. The couple had struggled with fertility issues before welcoming Faith, whose middle name is a tribute to Nicole’s grandmother.

Nicole Kidman anniversary tribute

Anniversary tributes

The couple were well known for their tender PDAs on the red carpet, and regularly shared sweet tributes to each other online on their wedding anniversary. In 2018, Keith posted a candid photo of Nicole dancing while he played piano, captioning it: “12 years of celestial synergized soul dancing. Happy anniversary Babygirl!!! I love you SO much." 

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas© Getty Images

Supportive partners

In 2019, Nicole sang her husband’s praises when she spoke about how he supported her through some of the darker scenes on Big Little Lies season 2. “I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I’m just very - I love to be able to… talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me.”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.© Getty Images

Tender confessions

In 2021, when Keith appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the country star confessed the reason why he waited so long to call his then-wife. "I was like, 'There's no way this girl is interested in me at all,'" Urban shared at the time. "Somebody had given me her number, and I couldn't bring myself to call that number... I was nervous!"

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the Met Gala 2023© Getty Images

Red carpet kisses

In 2023, the couple appeared on the red carpet at the Met Gala, nuzzling each other’s noses affectionately and holding hands.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas© Getty Images

Award night

In May 2025, Keith accepted the ACM Triple Crown Award. “I wanna thank the ACM Academy for this, and my wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight,” he began. “I love you, baby girl. Our girls, Sunday and Faith, watching at home tonight, I love you both too.”

Nicole and Keith attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award© Getty Images for AFI

End of the road

In September 2025, it was announced that the couple had separated, with Nicole filing for divorce on September 30, citing "irreconcilable differences” in her petition and requesting to be the primary residency parent for daughters Sunday and Faith.

