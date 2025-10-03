Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s relationship timeline - a look inside their 19 year marriage before split

In 2019, Nicole sang her husband’s praises when she spoke about how he supported her through some of the darker scenes on Big Little Lies season 2. “I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I’m just very - I love to be able to… talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me.”