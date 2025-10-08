Doria Ragland's disappointing news at lime green LA home

Doria Ragland, 69, lives two hours away from her daughter Meghan Markle's $29 million mansion in Montecito. The Duchess of Sussex's mother has a humble two-bed bungalow in the View Park-Windsor Hills district of Los Angeles. Doria inherited the home from her father when he passed away in 2011, and while she didn't pay for it, its value spells disappointing news for the yoga teacher. Read on for all the details…

According to Zillow, property values in the area have plummeted over the last year. The website states: "The average View Park-Windsor Hills, CA home value is $1,194,195, down 2.8% over the past year." The saving grace is the fact that Doria has presided over the property for a number of years, so the value will be up overall. For example, in 2020, the average property price in the area stood at $936,402. It's unknown how much Doria's exact property is worth in this current market

Doria's home in LA is one floor with two bedrooms

We've never seen inside Doria's private home, as she prefers to keep it out of the spotlight. Zillow states that the property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms across 1400 square feet. Outside photos reveal its clay roof, lime green exterior, a bay window and palm trees framing either side of the front walkway.

Prince Harry and Meghan's guest house

The Sussexes have a beautiful home

When Doria is in town to visit her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, she can stay at the Sussexes' guesthouse on their sprawling estate. While there is plenty of room in the nine-bedroom main house for Doria, having a separate building to herself will provide her with ample amounts of privacy during her stays. The two-bed condo also has two bathrooms and is likely to be decorated beautifully, just like the rest of the couple's plush home. We possibly saw a glimpse inside when Meghan's makeup artist, Daniel Martin, stayed over at the property.

WATCH: Inside Harry and Meghan's stunning home

Best features at Prince Harry and Meghan's mansion

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan's garden has a hill which is perfect for water fun

Meghan revealed her bedroom terrace on social media

Amazing video footage has been shared on YouTube by Luxury Homes, showing just how wonderful the Sussex estate is. The family has a tennis court, a children's play park, a swimming pool and even a Japanese tea room. In clips shared on the couple's Netflix show, it was revealed that the family like to spend lots of time outdoors, gardening and playing – and they have the most amazing outdoor space to do so. Their 7.38-acre space is seriously stunning, and they have an incredible bedroom terrace that overlooks the area.