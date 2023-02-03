Doria Ragland's family tragedy she's reminded of every day at home The Duchess of Sussex's mother lives in LA

Doria Ragland lives two hours away from her daughter Meghan Markle's family mansion, in a home that she inherited when her father died.

The 66-year-old's Los Angeles home is located in View Park-Windsor Hills and the house will no doubt remind the yoga teacher of her father as that's where she lived with him before he died, but there's also another tragic element to the story.

Doria's father Alvin Ragland died after he suffered a fall outside the home in 2011, when his dog's leash got tied around his ankles and he fell and hit his head.

Meghan was notified of the awful accident when she was living away in Toronto filming for Suits.

While Doria has never revealed the interiors of the property she inherited, there are photographs of the exterior which show it to have lime green walls and a clay roof.

There are palm trees outside the house, making its appearance very idyllic and tropical. It has a red pathway leading to the door and various succulents planted either side in the flowerbeds.

Zillow states that the property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms across 1,400 square feet.

The Sussexes have their own guesthouse at their huge estate

It is believed that Doria often visits her daughter's home in Montecito, to see her grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, and there is a separate guesthouse for her to stay in when she does so.

The two-bed condo also has two bathrooms and is likely to be decorated beautifully just like the rest of the couple's plush home.

The US press are unlikely to know when Doria is or is not staying with the Sussexes as their sprawling estate is incredibly private. The property itself is located on a private road, has a lengthy driveway and is protected by multiple sets of large security gates for their own safety.

