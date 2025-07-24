Trevor Engelson's party home with 3 kids - 80 miles from ex Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has an idyllic life in Montecito with her husband, Prince Harry, and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and 80 miles away in Beverly Hills her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, has his own dreamy family set-up.

The 48-year-old producer lives with his wife Tracey Kurland and their three children, Ford, born in 2020, Sienna, born in 2021 and Logan who arrived in 2025.

In an Instagram post shared by photographer, Douglas Friedman, Trevor's private family home was revealed, in shots taken for an Architectural Digest piece.

The incredible property was captured in a series of amazing photographs, including the massive entranceway, their striking modern lounge with an art gallery feel and luxury bathroom with a view.

The snaps also revealed the children's rooms, even Logan's nursery. Looking a little different from your average baby's room, this moody black room features a statement orange chair, bouclé-covered cot and a cubist-style artwork on the wall.

Their daughter's sanctuary is fit for a princess with a pink day bed and unique material walls. Built-in shelves provide ample toy storage, and there's a large rug on the floor for playing.

In the AD interview, Trevor's architect Daniel Joseph Chenin describes the style as "ethereal", while Tracey admitted the property is her "sanctuary." She added: "We host a lot of parties, everything from birthday celebrations to casual dinners, and we always have people staying with us. Creating a space that could be both lived in and welcoming for guests was really important to us."

Trevor and Meghan's marital home

Where Meghan used to live with her former husband

When Trevor and Meghan were married, they resided in Hancock Park. The residence featured four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a huge garden with al fresco dining area.

The lounge resembled a swanky hotel lobby with simple white walls, modern art and an abundance of cushions perfectly arranged on the sofas.

Meghan's former lounge

Their cooking area was rather humble with very little counter space. The room was designed with white cabinets and chic grey worktops.

The bedroom and bathroom were also very modern, as revealed in previous photos inside the property.

A small but stylish bathroom

And while it was lovely, it's still quite lowkey compared to where Trevor lives now.

Meghan's home style is also very different now, with the royal opting for more of a rustic vibe in her chateau-style home in Montecito.

Meghan's rustic surroundings

© Instagram The Duchess of Sussex's kitchen at her Montecito home has a stylish hanging utensil display

We've seen the Duchess barefoot in the kitchen and garden, embracing the simple pleasures in life. Her home, albeit very large, appears to be lived-in and loved. Her kitchen, for example, has a collection of pans hanging overhead for easy access.

Their vast bedroom terrace is a good example of the Mediterranean villa style of their sprawling estate. It is a gorgeous area with a pergola style roof wrapped in picture-perfect vines. It has been styled with potted plants, a chair and a sofa, making it the ideal spot to relax on balmy evenings. The space overlooks their incredible grounds – can it get any better than that?

How incredible is their bedroom terrace?

The garden is a well-used area of the Sussex abode, and it's a delight for the children with a play area, swimming pool and tennis courts.

In the past, we've seen glimpses of the children gardening and playing outside, and as we know, Meghan is a huge fan of spending time in her beloved garden.